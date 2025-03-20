TOMI Environmental Solutions Selected by NASA for Biosecurity Operation

FREDERICK, Md., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions developed through DARPA technology, today announced the deployment of its SteraMist iHP technology at the NASA Johnson Space Center, marking the Company’s expansion into the aerospace sector.

TOMI’s SteraMist iHP technology has been selected by NASA in partnership with a U.S. government and commercial services engineering contractor dedicated to mission and defense solutions, including space exploration and scientific discovery. SteraMist iHP is now being utilized in a biosafety cabinet designated for handling samples returned from the Mars Perseverance Rover mission at the NASA Johnson Space Center.

This opportunity, facilitated through TOMI’s distributor ARES Distribution, is in the final qualification process and has already demonstrated promising results in meeting NASA's stringent requirements for planetary protection.

This successful deployment marks a significant advancement for SteraMist iHP technology, showcasing its potential for broader applications within the aerospace sector and beyond. This strategic partnership aligns with the Company’s ongoing SteraMistX campaign, which focuses on aerospace, military, and exploration fields utilizing iHP decontamination to elevate biosecurity biosafety standards.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to have our SteraMist iHP technology selected by NASA for such a critical mission," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "This collaboration not only underscores the efficacy of our solutions in addressing the unique challenges of planetary protection but also highlights our commitment and those of our partners to advancing biosecurity in innovative and growing fields like aerospace and space exploration."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®



TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products to serve aerospace and space exploration markets and partnership with NASA and government contractors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.