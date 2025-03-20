High Wire Networks Secures New Bundle Contract, Showcasing the Power of Integrated Cybersecurity Solutions

BATAVIA, Ill., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) has finalized a new bundled services contract with an MSP partner, demonstrating the growing momentum behind its integrated approach to cybersecurity.

High Wire – Overwatch’s newly launched managed cybersecurity service bundles — CORE, PROACTIVE, and COMPLETE — are purpose-built to provide partners and their customers with flexible, scalable protection tailored to growing security threats and aligned with strategic business objectives.

The signed contract, valued at more than $275,000 over 24 months, includes the CORE bundle, which delivers essential coverage for critical threat vectors, including network, email, endpoint, and phishing protection. This foundational package is ideal for organizations seeking strong baseline defenses with simplified deployment and ongoing support.

“Our bundle offerings are designed to help partners deliver greater value, faster time-to-protection, and long-term security maturity to their customers,” said Mark Dallmeier, Chief Revenue Officer at Overwatch. “Our partners gain a true competitive edge by moving beyond transactional service delivery and embracing an integrated, consultative approach. Bundles like CORE don’t just protect — they empower. They provide an unfair advantage in the marketplace by reducing complexity, driving operational efficiency, and improving security posture from day one.”

The partner CEO based in New Jersey emphasized the real-world benefits of the bundled approach, saying, "The new bundled offerings from Overwatch allow us to simplify cybersecurity solutions for our clients, eliminating the friction of multiple proposals, approvals, and lengthy decision-making processes. With fixed costs and license counts, we can confidently offer proof-of-concept trials without restrictions, ensuring clients experience the full value of a comprehensive security approach.

The CORE bundle delivers protection across key attack surfaces—endpoints, network traffic, email, and even end-user security awareness training—providing layered defense against modern threats. Relying on endpoint protection, or any single offering, alone is like installing a state-of-the-art security system but leaving the front door unlocked. Overwatch’s integrated approach enables us to provide truly effective, proactive security for our clients,” he continued.

“Since introducing the CORE bundle, our clients’ response has been overwhelmingly positive. They recognize the growing risks and immediately see the value in the alerting and reporting capabilities we can now provide. Clients also report a drastic reduction—if not total elimination—of malicious email threats, reinforcing the power of this comprehensive security strategy,” he concluded.

Overwatch is committed to giving partners and their customers an unfair advantage by providing the tools, scalability, and support needed to outperform in a rapidly changing threat environment. By continuing to invest in solutions that make cybersecurity more accessible, profitable, and impactful, High Wire - Overwatch empowers its partners to deliver next-generation security across their client base — transforming the economics of managed cybersecurity and driving stronger outcomes at scale.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT-managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Media Contact:

Lori Aleman

Director of Marketing

O: 630-635-8477 | C: 602-920-0902

lori.aleman@highwirenetworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.