NordProtect becomes a stand-alone service and includes online fraud coverage

NordVPN’s identity theft protection solution, NordProtect, is now available as a stand-alone service and offers protection against a broader range of cyber incidents.

LONDON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordProtect, an identity theft protection service created by NordVPN, is now available to users in the United States as a stand-alone product. This will allow users to benefit from identity theft protection without purchasing a NordVPN Prime plan, as they have until now.

In addition, NordProtect now includes online fraud coverage, which provides support for victims of a variety of online scams or fraud. This coverage compensates users for financial losses incurred through various online scams and criminal activities, such as romance scams, marketplace fraud, QR code scams, fraudulent credit card charges, and many other prevalent tactics used to swindle money today.

“Criminals are constantly finding new ways to extort money from people, and our mission is to provide relevant and reliable tools to protect internet users. Online fraud is rapidly growing, with numerous variations leading to significant financial losses. To address this, we’ve expanded our existing services, which now include better monitoring of personally identifiable information as well as reimbursement for certain online fraud incidents, ensuring our customers receive support when they need it most,” says Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect .

NordProtect customers may be eligible for a reimbursement of up to $10,000, excluding investment scams. After the latest improvements, NordProtect customers now enjoy a comprehensive range of ID monitoring services and are insured from a number of ID theft, cyber extortion and online fraud incidents

With identity recovery and restoration, victims of identity theft can be reimbursed up to $1M for expenses incurred in restoring their identity, such as legal costs or lost wages. NordProtect connects victims with an identity restoration case manager to help them recover from identity theft. NordProtect’s cyber extortion protection offers $50,000 to cover expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats to delete or release victims’ information or restrict access to their data or smart devices.

Secure credit monitoring ensures that customers receive an individual monthly credit score and are notified about any suspicious credit activity. 24/7 dark web monitoring alerts if information associated with a customer's email address, phone numbers, SSNs, or other identity assets have been leaked.

Currently, NordProtect is available only to users in the United States. For customers in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, and Italy, NordVPN offers cyber insurance benefits as part of its service bundles. These benefits include scam loss recovery and online shopping fraud recovery.

About NordProtect

NordProtect is a comprehensive identity theft protection service designed to keep users' identity safe. With features like 24/7 dark web monitoring, credit activity tracking and security alerts, users can stay informed about potential threats and take action to protect themselves right away. Additionally, NordProtect helps users to get financial help and expert support if they fall victim to identity theft, cyber extortion or online fraud. For more information: www.nordprotect.com

More information: egidijus@nordsec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.