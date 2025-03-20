PBGH Advisory Services Available Nationwide to Provide Fiduciary Support to Employers Sponsoring Health Benefits

Independent, unconflicted expert advisor has earned employer trust in managing the complexities of fiduciary risk, and evaluating and negotiating high-quality, cost-effective health care benefits for employees.

Oakland, California, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S., today announced general availability of PBGH Advisory Services to support employers’ fiduciary obligations under the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) with expert advising.

As self-insured employers face increased scrutiny of health care purchasing on behalf of their employees, it is essential to have expert, unconflicted guidance. PBGH Advisory provides consulting and advising services on governance, data analysis, cost-saving strategies, as well as proactive monitoring and accountability for optimal vendor performance. For employers seeking to participate, PBGH also offers data analytic services to benchmark costs, optimize network quality and value, and direct contracting services.

“In today’s environment, employers are held to the highest standard as fiduciaries, but often lack needed internal resources, data and expertise. Traditional partners are not positioned to support employers to meet new fiduciary obligations,” explained Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH. “We have seen this unmet demand firsthand at PBGH and are supporting employers in the new environment. This is why the PBGH Board approved the creation of PBGH Advisory Services in 2023 and we are now making them available more broadly to self-insured employers.”

Won Andersen, PBGH Chief Operating Officer and leader of PBGH Advisory Services explained, “PBGH is an unconflicted, expert advisor with the knowledge, experience and track record to help employers provide high quality, affordable health benefits to their employees and families. We are pleased to extend PBGH Advisory Services to all employers and purchasers as scrutiny of fiduciary compliance is expected to intensify in the coming year and as demand for unconflicted guidance accelerates.”

Scope of Expert Services to Meet Employers’ Specific Needs

PBGH Advisory Services offers a full scope of fiduciary governance, data analytics, strategy consulting and direct contracting support to meet employers’ specific needs.

Clear and Fair Pricing

PBGH Advisory Services is transparent on its pricing structure, which is based on the scope of each project. PBGH bills strictly time and materials at a rate that is typically lower than for-profit consultants. Our goal is to ensure employers receive full value from their investment.

To learn more about PBGH Advisory Services, contact Won Andersen.

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S.

