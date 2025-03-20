Vitamin K2 Market to Reach US$ 1,160.78 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 29.7%, Says The Insight Partners

The global vitamin K2 market is rapidly growing due to its role in preventing cardiovascular diseases and supporting bone health, particularly in response to rising osteoporosis cases. Increasing awareness of its benefits is driving demand, especially in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Global vitamin K2 market is observing significant growth owing to the mounting prevalence of CVD and growing cases of osteoporosis bone deformation in adults and newborns.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the vitamin K2 market comprises a vast array of product and services that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Lonza Group AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Balchem Corp, BASF SE, Lesaffre et Cie SA, Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Artificial Solutions International AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Anderson Global Group LLC, and Glanbia Plc. are among the major companies operating in the vitamin K2 market.





Trending Topics: Synthetic MK-4 products, advancements in vitamin K supplements, prevalence of osteoporosis, innovations in vitamin K2 tablets, among others.





Global Headlines on Vitamin K2

Gnosis by Lesaffre launched MenaQ7 Natural in MCT Oil, an addition to its flagship Vitamin K2 brand MenaQ7. Introducing the new MenaQ7 MCT Oil will help the company expand its product range and provide customers with customized options.

Kappa Bioscience launched its first organic-grade vitamin K2-MK7 in the US market.

DSM announced negotiations with Adare Pharma Solutions to acquire its Adare Biome for US$ 301.2 million (€275 million).

Balchem Corporation acquired Kappa Bioscience AS, a leading science-based manufacturer of specialty vitamin K2 for the human nutrition industry.





Vitamin K2 Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Blood coagulation, heart function, and bone health can all be impacted by vitamin K2. An increased consumption of vitamin K2 is closely linked to a decreased risk of heart disease. It helps maintain healthy skin and bone metabolism, supports healthy brain function, and protects against heart disease. Vitamin K2 is also essential for the body's utilization of calcium to promote bone growth and avoid blood vessel calcification. By activating the matrix GLA protein (MGP) and preventing blood vessel calcification, vitamin K2 shields blood vessels from damage. Therefore, a lack of vitamin K2 results in un-carboxylated or inactive MGP, which causes cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The market for vitamin K2 is expanding due to factors like the rising incidence of osteoporosis in both adults and neonates.



Increasing Prevalence of CVD: CVD remains a significant global health issue, with its prevalence continuously increasing in the recent past. This rise can be attributed to several factors, including an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary choices, as well as the growing incidence of risk factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, CVD is a leading cause of death, resulting in ~17.9 million deaths annually worldwide. Furthermore, the European Environment Agency reports that over 6 million new cases of CVD are diagnosed each year in Europe, with more than 1.7 million people succumbing to the disease. In 2022, CVD accounted for 37% of all deaths in the European Union, making it a leading cause of mortality in the region.



Growing Cases Of Osteoporosis Bone Deformation in Newborns: Newborns are especially vulnerable to vitamin K insufficiency, which can impact bone health and result in a disorder called Vitamin K insufficiency Bleeding (VKDB). Although the main symptom of VKDB is bleeding, research indicates that low vitamin K levels may also affect bone formation, increasing the risk of fractures or abnormalities in neonates. As parents and healthcare professionals recognize the importance of early bone health, the demand for vitamin K2 supplements is increasing. This has led to the creation of specialized formulations aimed at infants and young children.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the vitamin K2 market is segmented into MK-4, MK-7, and combination drugs. The MK-7 segment held the largest share of the vitamin K2 market in 2022.

By dosage forms, the vitamin K2 market is segmented into capsules and tablets, powder, and oils. The powder segment held the largest share of the vitamin K2 market in 2022.

In terms of source, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The natural segment held a larger share of the vitamin K2 market in 2022.

In terms of application, the vitamin K2 market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of the vitamin K2 market in 2022.

The vitamin K2 market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

The rising demand for vitamin K2 for the prevention and management of CVDs and rising incidences of osteoporosis bone deformation in neonates drive the vitamin K2 market growth. Researchers are investigating various preventive and therapeutic strategies to address CVDs. Vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone, is a form of vitamin K that may offer cardiovascular benefits by regulating calcium metabolism. Arterial calcification—the accumulation of calcium deposits in arterial walls—contributes to atherosclerosis, a major underlying cause of CVD. Studies have shown that vitamin K2 plays a vital role in inhibiting arterial calcification by activating proteins that help manage calcium deposition, ultimately reducing the risk of atherosclerosis and related cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation 2022, globally, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures every year. Medical professionals are concerned about the surge in osteoporosis-related bone distortion cases. As per recent studies from Research Gate, the potential advantages of vitamin K2 include supporting bone health and possibly reducing the consequences of osteoporosis. According to the National Spine Health Foundation, low levels of vitamin K are increasingly recognized as a dietary risk factor for osteoporosis. Vitamin K deficiency has been associated with a higher risk of osteoporotic fractures. Therefore, the growing cases of osteoporosis bone deformation in newborns are boosting the demand for vitamin K2 supplements.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, consumers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





