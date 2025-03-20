ECD Auto Design Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments via BitPay



KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, a leader in custom, one-of-one luxury vehicle restorations, specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, Jaguar E-Types, Mustangs, and Toyota FJs, today announced that the company is now accepting cryptocurrency payments through BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This new payment option allows ECD Auto Design to expand its global reach and offer clients a seamless and secure way to purchase their dream vehicle.

By accepting cryptocurrency, ECD Auto Design is embracing the future of digital transactions, catering to a growing audience of crypto enthusiasts and high-net-worth individuals who prefer the efficiency and flexibility of digital assets.

“We decided to accept crypto because it aligns with our commitment to innovation and providing our clients with the most convenient and secure payment options,” said Ben Piggott, CFO of ECD Auto Design. “BitPay manages the entire process, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both us and our customers while converting crypto payments into fiat currency instantly.”

By integrating BitPay’s services, ECD Auto Design (ECDA) benefits from reduced transaction fees, enhanced security, and global accessibility. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable seamless payments using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and USD-pegged stablecoins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP.

Through BitPay, ECD Auto Design receives next-business-day settlement in USD, eliminating concerns about cryptocurrency volatility and ensuring a smooth transaction process for both the company and its clients.

“ECD recognizes the potential for crypto to revolutionize the luxury automotive industry, offering faster, more secure, and borderless transactions,” said Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay. “Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption as we believe crypto is the future of payments.”

For more information about ECD Auto Design and its bespoke luxury vehicle builds, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. For consumers, the BitPay Wallet offers a complete digital asset management solution to buy, store, swap, sell, and spend cryptocurrency with ease. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39c07983-ba87-4d24-8010-3d352912531a

Media Contact Kevin Kastner Chief Revenue Officer kevink@ecdautodesign.com 407-334-0943 BitPay BitPay@5wpr.com

ECD Auto Design Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments via BitPay ECD Auto Design Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments via BitPay

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.