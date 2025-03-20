Revival Gold Enters Marketing Services Agreement

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a marketing service agreement (the “Agreement”) with Resource Stock Digest (“RSD”) of Round Rock, Texas. Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

RSD has been engaged for a 3-month advertising and marketing program for a cash fee of US$100,000 payable upon receipt of approval of the Agreement by the Exchange. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge, both shareholders of the Company. As at the date of the Agreement, the aggregate holdings of Mr. Del Real and Mr. Hodge represent less than 1% of the issued shares of Revival Gold. RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are at arm's-length to the Company. The Agreement remains subject to approval by the Exchange.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold, mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing engineering and economic studies on the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the provision of promotional and related services by RSD, the receipt of approval of the Exchange, the Company’s objectives, goals and future plans, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the development of the Company's projects, and the potential production estimates for the projects. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including assumptions that the Placement will be completed on the terms described herein, that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, that the Company will successfully apply the proceeds of the Placement as intended, and that the Company's projects will advance as anticipated. Although Revival Gold believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including that the Agreement is terminated, that the Company's projects will not proceed as expected, changes in commodity prices, investor sentiment and market conditions as observed in historical transactions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.