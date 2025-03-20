Submit Release
Antitrust and Industrial Organization Expert Matthew Backus Affiliates with Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Matthew Backus has affiliated with the firm’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary.

Dr. Backus is an expert in antitrust, microeconomics and industrial organization. He is a professor at the Haas School of Business and in the Economics Department at the University of California, Berkeley. His work focuses on antitrust, auctions, bargaining, communication and productivity, as well as the development of tools that are used to empirically distinguish between theoretical models of behavior.

Dr. Backus brings expertise that spans multiple industries, including financial, manufacturing, retail and technology. His work has been published in top academic outlets such as EconometricaThe Quarterly Journal of Economics and The Journal of Political Economy.

“Our top-notch roster of affiliates continues to grow at Compass Lexecon, allowing us to leverage a deep bench of experts with unique skillsets, tailored to our clients’ needs,” said Daniel R. Fischel, Chairman of Compass Lexecon. “We are excited to have Dr. Backus join our team as he will add excellent value to our firm and client offerings.”

Dr. Backus is a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research and a Research Affiliate of the Centre for Economic and Policy Research. His work has been supported by grants from the National Science Foundation as well as the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Commenting on his affiliation, Dr. Backus said, “Today’s markets have grown increasingly complex, and clients are looking for rigorous economic analysis to help them navigate it. I am eager to join the experts at Compass Lexecon to continue the firm’s leading work in this space.”

About FTI Consulting   
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.  

FTI Consulting, Inc.  
555 12th Street NW  
Washington, DC 20004  
+1.202.312.9100 

Investor Contact:  
Mollie Hawkes 
+1.617.747.1791 
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com 

Media Contact:  
Matthew Bashalany 
+1.617.897.1545 
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com  


