PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2025 Senator Imee R. Marcos Opening Statement

Committee on Foreign Relations Public Hearing Ito po ang napanuod ng buong bansa at ang tanging tanong, bakit natin isinuko ang isang kapwa Pilipino? Kung ang iyong kapatid ay inuusig, ipapasa mo ba siya sa kamay ng iba? Kung ang iyong ama, o 'di kaya ang lolo mo pa, matanda na at may sakit, kinakaladkad palabas ng inyong tahanan, manonood ka ba na parang wala lang? Ganito ang nangyayari ngayon. Isinuko natin si Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa dayuhan na para bang wala siyang sariling bayan, na para bang hindi na natin kayang humusga sa sarili nating tahanan. Here we are, watching as a fellow Filipino -- a leader, a father, a grandfather, a man who served this country -- is taken, not by his own people, but by outsiders who claim the right to judge him. Sabi nila, batas ang dapat manaig. Tama! But whose law? Ours or theirs? Since when did the Philippines become a province of The Hague? Kung kaya nila itong gawin sa isang dating Pangulo, sino na lang ang susunod? If they can march into our house and take one of our own, what stops them from doing it again, and again - to you, to me, to any of us? What protection can we guarantee, our OFWs seeking out living overseas? This is bigger than Duterte. This is about our dignity as Filipinos. Ngayon pa lang ito nangyari sa buong kasaysayan ng Pilipinas. Pero paano kung mauulit? Paano kung sa susunod, ibang Pilipino naman ang kinaladkad papalabas? The Senate will seek answers. And if there is indeed wrongdoings, we will put up safeguards so this never happens again. We are not here to fight, least of all, to each other -- we are here to find the truth. Because a country that does not demand answers will always be at the mercy of those who dictate the questions. Ang hustisyang ipinapataw ng dayuhan ay hindi hustisya. Ito ay pang-aalipin. Ito ay pagkontrol. At mga kababayan ko, hindi tayo alipin. Tayo ay Pilipino. At kung Pilipino ka, hindi mo kailanman isusuko ang iyong kapwa Pilipino. Hindi mo isusuko ang iyong pagiging Pilipino.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.