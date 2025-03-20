PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2025 Pimentel praises VAT-Free drugs, calls for wider coverage "Bawat piso na natitipid sa gamot ay malaking ginhawa para sa mamamayan!" This was the strong statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as he welcomed the recent inclusion of 17 new medicines in the list of VAT-exempt products, saying it can ease the financial burden of Filipinos needing medical treatment. "Every peso saved on medicine means more food on the table, more money for education, and a better quality of life for our citizens," Pimentel emphasized, urging the government to further expand VAT exemptions to cover more essential medicines. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the newly VAT-free medicines include treatments for high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, and mental illness. Among them are rosuvastatin for cholesterol management, sitagliptin + metformin for diabetes, valsartan + amlodipine for hypertension, and sertraline and quetiapine for mental health conditions. These are in addition to the previously exempt medicines for cancer, tuberculosis, kidney diseases, and other chronic illnesses. Pimentel was among the senators who voted in favor of the bill's approval on the third and final reading on September 9, 2024, paving the way for the expansion of VAT exemptions on medicines. After its passage in Congress, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed the CREATE MORE Law on November 7, 2024, further strengthening tax incentives and ensuring lower medicine prices for Filipinos. "Yung VAT exemption ng mga psychiatric meds--maraming hindi nakakaalam. Ako po ang nag-push niyan noong BICAM kaya na-exempt 'yan. Kaya we are in full support sa pag-focus natin sa how to alleviate the burden for families with children or relatives with mental health problems or conditions," Pimentel said during the Marikina Candidate Forum last February 9, 2025. As a staunch advocate of affordable healthcare, Pimentel stressed the need for the efficient implementation of the VAT exemption, ensuring that the benefits directly reach Filipino consumers. "Having a law is not enough--we must guarantee that its impact is felt by the people. Medicine should be accessible and affordable for all," he said. Beyond legislative efforts, Pimentel actively supports on-the-ground healthcare programs, particularly in Marikina, where he has been involved in multi-specialty medical missions and surgical screenings aimed at providing free healthcare services to indigent patients. Thousands of Marikeños have already benefited from these initiatives, receiving free consultations, diagnostic services, medicines, and pre-surgical evaluations through the senator's program. "The people should feel the government's concern not just through laws but through direct services," Pimentel added. The senator vowed to continue championing policies that promote affordable medicines and quality healthcare, reaffirming his commitment to a more inclusive and compassionate healthcare system for all Filipinos.

