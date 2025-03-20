Intermap’s Insurance Business Starts 2025 With Strong Growth

Year-to-date insurance awards surpass $1.1 million

Two new strategic partnerships with major insurance customers

DENVER, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced that its global insurance business is off to a strong start in 2025 with awards surpassing $1.1 million from new client subscriptions and multiple renewals.

Intermap is pleased to announce a new, large multiyear subscription with a major bank-insurance group operating in five European countries. Serving retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients, the group has adopted the latest generation of Intermap’s Aquarius RMA solution for natural hazards and climate change risk quantification. Using AI-powered modeling and continually updated 3D terrain data, the solution delivers precise risk assessments throughout the policy lifecycle—from underwriting to claims adjustment—empowering the group to deploy innovative, data-driven strategies for climate and sustainability challenges.

Intermap also recently secured a major partnership with PREMIUM Insurance Company Limited, which adopted Intermap’s next-generation Aquarius RMA natural hazard solution. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for flood risk management in Europe, ensuring that homeowners and businesses in these markets benefit from more informed and reliable insurance decisions.

“Providing property insurance in the Czech Republic and Slovakia without high-quality flood maps and robust risk assessment would be increasingly time and labor-intensive,” said Marek Benko, Member of the Board of Directors at PREMIUM Insurance. “By integrating Intermap’s advanced mapping solutions, we are enhancing our underwriting precision, building greater trust with our reinsurers, and ensuring our clients receive the most sustainable coverage possible.”

“We are seeing increased demand for our applications and solutions in our insurance vertical, driving record revenue early in the year,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Our data products are one of a kind, making our subscriber base sticky with de-minimis churn.” Mr. Blott continued, “Insurance companies are increasingly leveraging 3D geospatial data to enhance risk assessment and evaluate property vulnerabilities such as flood or wildfire exposure with greater precision. Building upon our 3D foundation data, Intermap incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques into our NEXTMap solution to create globally available digital elevation models at resolutions as fine as a single meter, offering our insurance clients and other verticals the ability to make unparalleled, data-driven decisions. We look forward to updating the market as we build upon these new wins and execute against our current pipeline of insurance industry opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Conference call

As a reminder, Intermap will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET. The Company’s CEO Patrick Blott, CFO Jennifer Bakken and COO Jack Schneider will host a live webinar to review the results, provide Company updates and answer investor questions following the presentation.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time 5:00 pm ET Link Register

Learn more about Intermap's global insurance solutions at intermap.com/insurance.

