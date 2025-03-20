SoundThinking Announces TechnoLogic Contract Renewal with New York City Police Department

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. today announced a renewal of its partnership with the New York City Police Department for TechnoLogic, its subsidiary providing enterprise resource and investigative case management software and services.

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is renewing its contract with TechnoLogic Solutions, LLC, a SoundThinking subsidiary (formerly LEEDS, LLC) to provide law enforcement enterprise resource and investigative case management software and services. Total contract value is approximately $43 million over a 3-year term.

TechnoLogic and its predecessors have supported NYPD for the past 19 years with a customized enterprise resource and case management software solution. Applications include, but are not limited to: Police Records Management, Prisoner Arraignment, Summonses, Complaints and Arrests, Personnel Management, Juvenile Apprehension, Warrants, Property and Evidence Management, Command Discipline, and Medical Case Management. Together, these applications serve and support more than 35,000 active users within NYPD.

“This renewal is a testament to our strong partnership with the NYPD, validating our capabilities and scale as a trusted provider of technology-driven policing solutions,” said Nasim Golzadeh, EVP, Investigative Solutions of SoundThinking. “We take great pride in our role in developing innovative tools that empower NYPD and contribute to the safety and well-being of New Yorkers.”

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Jerome Filip, PR Manager

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 203-0934

jfilip@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.