Auddia Announces Addition of New AI Model in its faidr Mobile Application

The new proprietary algorithm will enable users to turn any FM music station into a “music-only” experience without ads or DJ talk

Subscribers will now be able to listen to their favorite stations with or without DJ Talk via a new set of radio-preference controls

BOULDER, Colo., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), an AI first technology company that has built a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification to reinvent how consumers engage with audio, today announced it will be implementing a new AI audio model within its faidr mobile application in order to provide users with even more control over their radio-listening experience.

The new model, dubbed the “binary AI model” internally, can allow subscribers to turn off both ads and DJ talk. This transforms any FM music station into wall-to-wall, uninterrupted music listening.

The new feature, available only to subscribers of the faidr platform, will be accessible through a new set of radio preferences. Subscribers can change these settings whenever they choose, turning ads and DJ talk off and on at will.

“We’re always striving to innovate within the radio space,” said Auddia’s CTO Peter Shoebridge. “This functionality, built on our new binary AI model, delivers more control and helps transition radio listening from a historically passive to a more active experience for users.”

The new model and advanced settings are now live in iOS and will be available on Android next week. The company is optimistic that this new feature, which tested well in prototyping, will bolster the recent focus on subscription growth for faidr.

“Radio has been a relatively stagnant landscape, especially when it comes to how fans can interact with content,” said Auddia’s CMO Theo Romeo. “Our goal has always been to preserve what fans love about radio but give them more customization over the experience. For some fans, a huge part of that experience is the DJ. For some, radio is a straightforward and effective curator of music. We want to ensure that, no matter where a fan finds themselves on that spectrum, they can engage with their favorite stations based on their personal preferences for listening.”

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings multiple industry firsts to the audio streaming landscape that include:

subscription based, ad free listening on any AM/FM radio station

content skipping across any AM/FM station

one touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks

subscription based, ad free listening to podcast partners

faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

