Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,392 in the last 365 days.

FactSet Reports Results for Second Quarter 2025

  • Q2 GAAP revenues of $570.7 million, up 4.5% from Q2 2024.
  • Organic Q2 ASV of $2,276.2 million, up 4.1% year over year.
  • Q2 GAAP operating margin of 32.5%, down approximately 80 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 37.3%, down 100 bps year over year.
  • Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.76, up 3.0% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.28, up 1.4% year over year.
  • Fiscal 2025 guidance updated. Expected organic ASV growth of $100 million to $130 million (approximately 4.4% to 5.8%), GAAP revenues in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million, adjusted operating margin in the range of 36% to 37%, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $16.80 to $17.40.

NORWALK, Conn., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (“FactSet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2025 ended February 28, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

  • GAAP revenues increased 4.5%, or $24.8 million, to $570.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $545.9 million in the prior year period. Organic(1) revenues grew 4.0% year over year to $568.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by wealth and institutional buy-side clients.
  • Annual Subscription Value ("ASV") was $2,306.1 million at February 28, 2025, compared with $2,185.6 million at February 29, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,276.2 million at February 28, 2025, up 4.1% or $90.7 million year over year(2).
  • Organic ASV increased $19.6 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details.
  • GAAP operating margin decreased to 32.5% compared with 33.3% for the prior year period, mainly due to an increase in acquisition-related professional fees and technology-related expenses, partially offset by growth in revenues and a decrease in employee compensation costs. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 37.3% compared with 38.3% in the prior year period, mainly due to higher technology related expenses offset by lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 3.0% to $3.76 compared with $3.65 for the same period in fiscal 2024, primarily due to growth in revenues, partially offset by an increase in acquisition-related professional fees and technology-related expenses. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 1.4% to $4.28 compared with $4.22 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues, offset by higher operating expenses and a higher tax rate on an adjusted basis.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $174.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow increased to $150.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $121.9 million for the prior year period, an increase of 23.3%, primarily due to higher net cash provided by operating activities.
  • GAAP effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased to 15.9% compared with 16.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower U.S. tax on foreign earnings, partially offset by certain discrete items, mainly lower excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation.

(1) References to "organic" figures in this press release exclude the current year impact of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency.

(2) Beginning in fiscal 2025, FactSet is reporting Organic ASV, rather than Organic ASV plus Professional Services, to focus on the recurring nature of its revenues. This underscores the shift of FactSet's offerings toward providing more managed services and less project-based services.

"With increased visibility into the remainder of the fiscal year, we are reaffirming the 5% midpoint of our organic ASV growth guidance and narrowing the range of anticipated top-line outcomes," said Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet. "The strength of our full-year pipeline and constructive dialogue with our clients position our business positively for growth acceleration in the second half of the year."

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024   Change
Revenues $ 570,660   $ 545,945   4.5 %
Organic revenues $ 567,985   $ 545,945   4.0 %
Operating income $ 185,492   $ 181,942   2.0 %
Adjusted operating income $ 212,669   $ 209,326   1.6 %
Operating margin   32.5 %   33.3 %  
Adjusted operating margin   37.3 %   38.3 %  
Net income $ 144,860   $ 140,940   2.8 %
Adjusted net income $ 164,976   $ 163,067   1.2 %
EBITDA $ 224,646   $ 216,826   3.6 %
Diluted EPS $ 3.76   $ 3.65   3.0 %
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.28   $ 4.22   1.4 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

"We achieved solid financial performance in the first half of the fiscal year by maintaining our focus on cost discipline and increased efficiency, while continuing to invest in our strategic priorities," said Helen Shan, FactSet's CFO. "We are reaffirming our guidance range for adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS, despite modest dilution from our recent acquisitions."

Annual Subscription Value (ASV)

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients.

ASV was $2,306.1 million at February 28, 2025, compared with $2,185.6 million at February 29, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,276.2 million at February 28, 2025, up $90.7 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 4.1%. Organic ASV increased $19.6 million over the last three months.

The buy-side and sell-side organic ASV annual growth rates as of February 28, 2025 were 4.1% and 2.2%, respectively. Buy-side clients, including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, asset owners, partners, hedge funds and corporate clients, accounted for 82% of organic ASV. The remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms, including broker-dealers, banking and advisory firms, and private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenues and ASV

ASV from the Americas was $1,501.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $1,413.6 million. Organic ASV from the Americas increased 4.4% to $1,474.9 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $369.7 million compared with $352.6 million in the second quarter of last year. The Americas quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 4.0% over the prior year period.

ASV from EMEA was $571.3 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $556.5 million. Organic ASV from EMEA increased 2.6% to $571.4 million. EMEA revenues were $143.4 million compared with $139.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The EMEA quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 3.1% over the prior year period.

ASV from Asia Pacific was $233.7 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $215.5 million. Organic ASV from Asia Pacific increased 6.8% to $229.9 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $57.6 million compared with $54.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Asia Pacific quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 6.8% over the prior year period.

Operational Highlights – Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

  • Client count as of February 28, 2025 was 8,645, a net increase of 396 clients in the past three months, mainly due to corporates, which now includes clients from the Irwin acquisition. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more and does not reflect the LiquidityBook acquisition.
  • User count was 219,141 as of February 28, 2025, a net increase of 874 users in the past three months, mainly driven by an increase in wealth management users. The user count does not reflect the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions.
  • Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91%.
  • Employee headcount was 12,598 as of February 28, 2025, up 2.6% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the sales and technology groups, mainly from the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 67% of the Company's employees.
  • A quarterly dividend of $39.5 million, or $1.04 per share, is being paid on March 20, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2025.
  • FactSet acquired LiquidityBook, a provider of cloud-native trading solutions. The acquisition adds technology-forward order management (OMS) and investment book of record (IBOR) capabilities to the FactSet Workstation to seamlessly link adjacent steps in the front office trade workflow and enhance FactSet’s ability to serve the integrated workflow needs of clients across the entire portfolio lifecycle.
  • FactSet launched Pitch Creator, an AI-powered tool that streamlines pitchbook creation for investment banks. By automating the time-consuming tasks of model analysis and presentation building, FactSet Pitch Creator can reduce hours of manual work into minutes, creating the productivity gains necessary for junior bankers to prioritize high-value, strategic initiatives.
  • After the quarter end, FactSet acquired LogoIntern, a productivity solution that helps financial services professionals create well formatted logo outputs for presentations faster. This acquisition reinforces FactSet’s commitment to improving junior banker productivity and complements Pitch Creator to bring automation to another time-consuming, manual aspect of a junior banker’s daily workflow.
  • FactSet appointed Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations. Toomey is replacing Yet He, who was acting as Interim Head of Investor Relations and now will continue in his role as FactSet's Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning & Analysis.

Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 136,714 shares of its common stock for $64.4 million at an average price of $470.70 during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 under the Company’s share repurchase program. As of February 28, 2025, $186.9 million remained available for share repurchases under this program.    

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is updating its outlook for fiscal 2025. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2025 Expectations (with reference to most recent previous guidance):

  • Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $130 million during fiscal 2025 (narrowing from $90 million to $140 million).
  • GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million (up from $2,285 million to $2,305 million).
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.0% to 33.0% (down from 32.5% to 33.5%).
  • Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.0% to 37.0% (unchanged).
  • FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17% to 18% (unchanged).
  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.80 to $15.40 (down from $15.10 to $15.70).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 (unchanged).

Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2025. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Conference Call

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date:  Thursday, March 20, 2025
Time:   9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Registration:  FactSet Q2 2025 Earnings Call Registration  


Please register for the conference call using the above link before the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025, through March 20, 2026. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "indicates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted.

FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and may also facilitate comparisons to its historical performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Organic revenues excludes the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, while adjusted EBITDA further excludes non-recurring non-cash expenses. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures help to fully reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet.

Cash flows provided by operating activities have been reduced by purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software to report non-GAAP free cash flow. FactSet uses this financial measure both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the Company’s internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful to investors because it is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund further investments in future growth initiatives.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,600 global clients, including over 219,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet
Investor Relations Contact:                         
Yet He                                
+1.212.973.5701
yet.he@factset.com

Media Contact:
Megan Kovach
+1.512.736.2795
megan.kovach@factset.com   

                                

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)            
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  February 28,   February 29,   February 28,   February 29,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Revenues $ 570,660     $ 545,945     $ 1,139,327     $ 1,088,161  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   269,604       255,142       528,383       506,763  
Selling, general and administrative   115,564       108,861       234,117       210,416  
Total operating expenses   385,168       364,003       762,500       717,179  
               
Operating income   185,492       181,942       376,827       370,982  
               
Other income (expense), net              
Interest income   273       2,847       2,974       5,859  
Interest expense   (13,916 )     (16,599 )     (28,316 )     (33,337 )
Other income (expense), net   471       455       574       337  
Total other income (expense), net   (13,172 )     (13,297 )     (24,768 )     (27,141 )
               
Income before income taxes   172,320       168,645       352,059       343,841  
               
Provision for income taxes   27,460       27,705       57,177       54,346  
Net income $ 144,860     $ 140,940     $ 294,882     $ 289,495  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 3.81     $ 3.70     $ 7.76     $ 7.61  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.76     $ 3.65     $ 7.66     $ 7.49  
               
Basic weighted average common shares   38,015       38,103       38,010       38,059  
Diluted weighted average common shares   38,510       38,650       38,513       38,646  

Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.


Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 		 
(In thousands) February 28, 2025 August 31, 2024
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,548   $ 422,979  
Investments   8,471     69,619  
Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $14,998 at February 28, 2025 and $14,581 at August 31, 2024   277,636     228,054  
Prepaid taxes   75,931     55,103  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   67,055     60,093  
Total current assets   707,641     835,848  
     
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net   79,739     82,513  
Goodwill   1,245,315     1,011,129  
Intangible assets, net   1,935,488     1,844,141  
Deferred taxes   53,546     61,337  
Lease right-of-use assets, net   118,129     130,494  
Other assets   101,584     89,578  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,241,442   $ 4,055,040  
     
LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 131,103   $ 178,250  
Current debt       124,842  
Current lease liabilities   32,560     31,073  
Accrued compensation   70,846     93,279  
Deferred revenues   177,325     159,761  
Current taxes payable   30,483     40,391  
Dividends payable   39,511     39,470  
Total current liabilities   481,828     667,066  
     
Long-term debt   1,472,162     1,241,131  
Deferred taxes   14,772     8,452  
Deferred revenues, non-current   446     1,344  
Taxes payable   46,313     40,452  
Long-term lease liabilities   158,419     177,521  
Other liabilities   10,585     6,614  
TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,184,525   $ 2,142,580  
     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,056,917   $ 1,912,460  
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,241,442   $ 4,055,040  



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)		  
  Six Months Ended
  February 28, February 29,
(In thousands)   2025     2024  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net income $ 294,882   $ 289,495  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities    
Depreciation and amortization   74,127     58,650  
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets   15,177     15,263  
Stock-based compensation expense   30,139     30,962  
Deferred income taxes   8,763     5,632  
Other, net   3,268     7,034  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions    
Accounts receivable   (46,225 )   (39,468 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (3,889 )   (14,690 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (61,915 )   10,377  
Accrued compensation   (21,470 )   (40,456 )
Deferred revenues   11,934     22,133  
Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes   (24,810 )   (26,150 )
Lease liabilities, net   (19,654 )   (19,840 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   260,327     298,942  
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software   (49,610 )   (38,383 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired   (342,461 )    
Purchases of investments   (4,208 )   (44,936 )
Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments   58,155      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (338,124 )   (83,319 )
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Proceeds from debt   305,000      
Repayments of debt   (200,000 )   (125,000 )
Dividend payments   (78,817 )   (74,141 )
Proceeds from employee stock plans   60,344     66,544  
Repurchases of common stock   (113,142 )   (112,165 )
Deferred acquisition consideration   (4,699 )    
Other financing activities   (14,228 )   (14,465 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (45,542 )   (259,227 )
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (8,048 )   (132 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (131,387 )   (43,736 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   422,979     425,444  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 291,592   $ 381,708  
     
Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,548   $ 381,708  
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,522      
Restricted cash included in Other assets   6,522      
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 291,592   $ 381,708  

Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.


Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet’s historical performance.

Organic Revenues

Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands)   2025     2024 Change
Revenues $ 570,660   $ 545,945 4.5 %
Acquisition revenues   (3,793 )    
Currency impact   1,118      
Organic revenues $ 567,985   $ 545,945 4.0 %


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS.

  Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(in thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024   % Change
Operating income $ 185,492   $ 181,942   2.0 %
Intangible asset amortization   18,137     16,674    
Business acquisitions and related costs(1)   9,040        
Restructuring/severance       10,710    
Adjusted operating income $ 212,669   $ 209,326   1.6 %
Operating margin   32.5 %   33.3 %  
Adjusted operating margin(2)   37.3 %   38.3 %  
Net income $ 144,860   $ 140,940   2.8 %
Intangible asset amortization   13,425     12,579    
Business acquisitions and related costs(1)   6,691        
Restructuring/severance       8,080    
Income tax items       1,468    
Adjusted net income(3) $ 164,976   $ 163,067   1.2 %
Net income   144,860     140,940   2.8 %
Interest expense   13,916     16,599    
Income taxes   27,460     27,705    
Depreciation and amortization expense   38,410     31,582    
EBITDA $ 224,646   $ 216,826   3.6 %
Non-recurring non-cash expenses       1,285    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 224,646   $ 218,111   3.0 %
Diluted EPS $ 3.76   $ 3.65   3.0 %
Intangible asset amortization   0.35     0.32    
Business acquisitions and related costs(1)   0.17        
Restructuring/severance       0.21    
Income tax items       0.04    
Adjusted diluted EPS(3) $ 4.28   $ 4.22   1.4 %
Weighted average common shares (diluted)   38,510     38,650    

(1)   Primarily related to the acquisition of LiquidityBook.
(2)   Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.
(3)   For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS, all adjustments for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 26.0% and 24.6%, respectively.


Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)    
Figures may not foot due to rounding Annual Fiscal 2025 Guidance
(In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range
Revenues $ 2,305   $ 2,325  
Operating income $ 761   $ 744  
Operating margin   33.0 %   32.0 %
     
Intangible asset amortization   80     81  
Other adjustments (net)   12     12  
Adjusted operating income $ 853   $ 837  
Adjusted operating margin (a)   37.0 %   36.0 %
     
Net income $ 588   $ 567  
Intangible asset amortization   66     66  
Other adjustments (net)   10     10  
Discrete tax items   (4 )   (4 )
Adjusted net income $ 660   $ 640  
     
Diluted earnings per common share $ 15.40   $ 14.80  
Intangible asset amortization   1.73     1.73  
Other adjustments (net)   0.30     0.30  
Discrete tax items   (0.03 )   (0.03 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 17.40   $ 16.80  

(a)   Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.

Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands)   2025     2024   Change
Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities $ 173,955   $ 143,798    
Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software   (23,736 )   (21,917 )  
Free Cash Flow $ 150,219   $ 121,881   23.3 %


Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements.

The numbers below do not include professional services or issuer fees.

  Q2'25 Q1'25 Q4'24 Q3'24 Q2'24 Q1'24 Q4'23 Q3'23
% of ASV from buy-side clients 82.3%   82.1%   82.0%   82.3%   82.0%   82.0%   81.8%   82.1%  
% of ASV from sell-side clients 17.7%   17.9%   18.0%   17.7%   18.0%   18.0%   18.2%   17.9%  
                 
ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 4.1%   4.3%   4.9%   5.3%   5.6%   7.2%   6.9%   7.3%  
ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 2.2%   3.5%   3.8%   3.7%   5.5%   7.6%   9.3%   12.3%  


The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV.

(In millions) As of February 28, 2025
As reported ASV $ 2,306.1  
Currency impact (a)   1.9  
Acquisition ASV (b)   (31.8 )
Organic ASV $ 2,276.2  
Organic ASV annual growth rate   4.1 %

(a)   The impact from foreign currency movements.
(b)   Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FactSet Reports Results for Second Quarter 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more