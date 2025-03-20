TiniFiber to highlight smallest, lightest and most advanced armored fiber at TCEI 2025

65% smaller and 75% lighter: Micro Armor Fiber improves fiber density, flexibility and cost of installation versus competing technologies

As organizations face increasing pressure to expand bandwidth without compromising durability, they need solutions that maximize performance while working within existing conduit capacity.” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , a developer of innovative high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure and the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, will demonstrate its ultra-small, ultra-light and ultra-flexible armored fiber optic cable technology, Micro Armor, at the Texas Communications Expo (TCEI) Texas Communications Expo Inc is a not-for-profit that seeks to advance and disseminate knowledge and throughout the communications industry, with this year's Expo celebrating TCEI's 30th anniversary.The event takes place from April 1-3 at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton, TX. TiniFiber will be located at stand #213.The company's technology is available for use in A/V and security, commercial, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), medical, solar and renewables, transportation, data centers, and industrial/factory floors among other advanced applications. And in addition to Micro Armor, visitors to the event will be able to discuss the company’s pre-terminated MPO assemblies, its portfolio of tools and test solutions and custom cabling options.Backed by a comprehensive 25-year warranty, TiniFiber’s fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional competing armored alternatives. This allows an increase in fiber density while also improving durability. Additionally, its reduced weight and size also simplifying and lowering the cost of installationThe patented Kevlar-steel design is also significantly more flexible than competing technologies."As organizations face increasing pressure to expand bandwidth without compromising durability, they need solutions that maximize performance while working within existing conduit capacity," said Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber. "Micro Armor delivers on this need by providing the smallest, lightest, and most advanced armored fiber, enabling seamless deployment without sacrificing protection."For inquiries or to arrange a meeting with the TiniFiber team at TCEI, please contact sales@tinifiber.com. For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable, a revolutionary solution, that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

