Lexaco Acquires Monahan & Company, Continuing the Legacy of Cape Cod Ball Jewelry
Lexaco Acquires Monahan & Company, Continuing the Legacy of Cape Cod Ball JewelryHARWICH PORT, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexaco, the beloved boutique known for its curated collection of custom jewelry and unique gifts, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Monahan & Company, the iconic Cape Cod Ball Jewelry brand. This acquisition marks a new chapter in Lexaco's commitment to preserving timeless craftsmanship and delivering exceptional customer service.
Generations of Cape Cod women and girls have cherished Monahan & Company for its signature Cape Cod Ball bracelets. Made in Massachusetts, the Monahan Ball Bracelet is renowned for its exceptional durability and the distinctive thickness of the gold ball, which resists denting and ensures lasting beauty. The bracelet's simple yet elegant design has made it a treasured staple for both locals and Cape Cod lovers across the country.
Lisa and Ed, the owners of Lexaco, acquired Monahan & Company with a shared vision of preserving the longstanding tradition of the Cape Cod Ball Jewelry Collection. The acquisition will allow Lexaco to expand its offerings, providing not only iconic jewelry pieces but also comprehensive repair and service options. This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Lexaco’s dedication to personalized service and attention to detail.
The timeless appeal of the Cape Cod Ball Bracelet lies in its versatility. Its classic design pairs effortlessly with other jewelry, such as beaded bracelets, cuffs, and link designs, making it a perfect addition to any personal collection. The bracelet's practicality and durability have made it a beloved choice for everyday wear, with many customers choosing to create custom stacks of different variations.
Lexaco will continue to provide personalized fittings, ensuring each customer receives the best and most comfortable size for their bracelet. The company also proudly offers a LIFETIME GUARANTEE on all Cape Cod Ball bracelets, covering any mechanical failures. Each bracelet purchase includes a free polishing cloth and gift-wrapped packaging, making it an ideal gift for special occasions.
As Lexaco takes the helm of Monahan & Company, customers can expect the same exceptional quality, service, and attention to detail that both brands are known for. The combined expertise and passion of these two businesses promise to create an even more enriching shopping experience for both longtime patrons and new customers. For more information about the acquisition visit www.lexaco.com.
About Lexaco
Lexaco is a custom jewelry boutique located in Harwich Port, Massachusetts, offering a curated selection of jewelry, pottery, and unique gifts. Inspired by nature and the beauty of Cape Cod, Lexaco specializes in handcrafted pieces that celebrate artistry and individuality.
Lisa
Lexaco
+1 760-389-8100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.