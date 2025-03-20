Norsk Hydro: Styremedlem i Norsk Hydro ASA fratrer

Peter Kukielski har annonsert sin intensjon om å trekke seg fra styret i Norsk Hydro ASA på generalforsamlingen 9.mai 2025.

Valgkomiteen vil presentere sin anbefaling i forkant av generalforsamlingen.





Investorkontakt:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Mediekontakt:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

