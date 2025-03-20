Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,385 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Resignation of board member of Norsk Hydro ASA

Peter Kukielski has announced his intention to resign from the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025.

The Nomination Committee will present its recommendation in advance of the Annual General Meeting.


Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Resignation of board member of Norsk Hydro ASA

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more