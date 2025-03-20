Norsk Hydro: Resignation of board member of Norsk Hydro ASA

Peter Kukielski has announced his intention to resign from the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025.

The Nomination Committee will present its recommendation in advance of the Annual General Meeting.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

