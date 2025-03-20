Jinhong Gas Signs First Overseas Large-Scale On-Site Gas Production Project, Advancing Global Expansion

NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jinhong Gas has recently signed its first overseas large-scale on-site gas production project in Thailand, marking an important milestone in the company’s global expansion. This project not only underscores Jinhong Gas’s growing influence in international markets but also highlights its capability to provide efficient, customized gas solutions. The successful implementation of this project will further enhance Jinhong Gas’s competitiveness in the global gas service sector and lay a strong foundation for the company’s continued international market expansion and the strengthening of its global service network.As a key economy in Southeast Asia, Thailand has experienced significant growth in its industrial sector in recent years. Jinhong Gas’s on-site gas production project will provide the country with high-quality industrial gas supplies , reducing logistics costs and improving the stability and security of the regional supply chain.The on-site gas generation model offered by Jinhong Gas will lower logistics costs by 30-40% compared to traditional cylinder delivery, providing stable and continuous gas supply for Thailand’s rapidly growing manufacturing and electronics sectors. This solution not only improves supply chain efficiency but also offers customized services to meet the diverse needs of various industries. With a portfolio of over 100 gas products, particularly specialty gases essential for semiconductor production, Jinhong Gas is well-positioned to provide tailored solutions for a wide range of industries.Founded in 1999, Jinhong Gas has provided integrated gas solutions to more than 5,000 customers worldwide, offering various supply methods, including cylinders, tankers, pipelines, and on-site production. Moving forward, Jinhong Gas will continue to expand its global business and remain committed to delivering high-quality, efficient gas services to industries across the world.

