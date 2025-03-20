Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Set to Surge at 7.8% CAGR, to Reach US$ 1.62 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Awareness Campaigns by Governments and Regulatory Bodies Regarding Phenylketonuria Treatment Playing Key Role in Market Expansion: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently updated industry report released by Fact.MR, the global phenylketonuria treatment market is expected to reach US$ 761.6 million in 2024 and thereafter expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.Advancements in phenylketonuria treatment technologies, including new gene therapy approaches, enzyme replacement therapies, and innovative medical food formulations, are significantly progressing. These developments enhance patient compliance and treatment effectiveness, thereby expanding the market size for phenylketonuria treatments.Government policies and programs supporting rare disease treatments, such as phenylketonuria, bolster research funding, expedite the drug approval process, and facilitate the introduction of novel therapies into the market. Additionally, manufacturers are funding research into adjuvant therapies for PKU, with a primary focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities to drive substantial market growth for phenylketonuria treatment.Advocacy groups raise awareness, secure research funding, and improve quality of life standards for PKU patients. Tailored treatments based on genetic profiles enhance treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global market for phenylketonuria treatment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.Revenue from the market is forecasted to climb to US$ 1.62 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is set to reach a value of US$ 269.6 million in 2024.China is expected to account for 70.1% share of the East Asia market in 2024.The market in Japan is estimated to reach a size of US$ 14 million in 2024.The market in North America is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.“Support for rare disease treatments increases research funding, streamlines regulatory processes, and enhances market access for new therapies such as phenylketonuria treatment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Phenylketonuria Treatment MarketArla Foods Ingredients Group P/S; Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen; Cargill, Incorporated; Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen; Cargill, Incorporated; Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.; Nestlé S.A. (Vitaflo International).Enhanced Screening Programs, Increased Diagnoses, and Healthcare Education in JapanIn Japan, awareness of phenylketonuria treatment among healthcare professionals and the public has reached unprecedented levels. Enhanced screening programs, including newborn screening, are resulting in early diagnoses of phenylketonuria in infants and a rise in reported cases.Japan possesses a highly regarded healthcare system, offering access to specialized medical care and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. This infrastructure supports continuous management and early detection of phenylketonuria, fueling increased demand for treatment options.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Phenylketonuria Treatment Industry News:In July 2022, Jnana Therapeutics published preclinical findings for their lead program, which may be the first oral treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) of its kind. Information was provided during the 2022 National PKU Alliance Conference in Vancouver, Washington.In August 2021, Janana Therapeutics announced the closure of a US$50 million Series B funding to pursue the flagship phenylketonuria program and small drug pipeline based on the next-generation chemoproteomic platform.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the phenylketonuria treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges insights into the phenylketonuria treatment market based on ingredient (essential & non-essential amino acids, glycomacropeptide), form (powder & granules, tablets & capsules, powder sachets, ready-to-drink, shakes), targeted customer (adults, pediatrics, pregnant women), and sales channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The pressure ulcer relief products market reached US$ 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 6.7 billion by 2026.The brain monitoring devices market is expected to expand from US$ 7,375 million in 2024 to US$ 15,257 million by 2035, growing at a 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 