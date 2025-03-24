Hahn March Leads Efforts to Support Veterans and Low-Income Seniors

Hahn March, an Indiana-based leader, advocates for veterans and low-income seniors, ensuring access to healthcare, housing, and career support.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the need for healthcare and veteran support services continues to grow, Hahn March is taking action to address these challenges. March, a long-time advocate for veterans and low-income seniors, is leading new initiatives to expand access to essential care, career resources, and housing support across Indiana.As the CEO of Signal Health Group, March has been working to improve home health, personal care, and hospice services for over 13 years. The organization provides essential healthcare to seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, helping them receive quality care in their homes. With rising healthcare costs and limited access for many low-income families, Signal Health Group is focused on ensuring patients can get the support they need without financial hardship.In addition to healthcare efforts, March is actively working to support veterans through the VETS2INDUSTRY Foundation, where they serve as CEO and Chair Member. The nonprofit provides free career resources, job training, mentorship, and mental health support for veterans transitioning to civilian life. Many veterans face difficulties finding employment, affordable housing, and medical services after their military service. VETS2INDUSTRY aims to bridge these gaps and provide veterans with long-term stability."The transition from military to civilian life can be overwhelming for many veterans," said March. "Our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their careers and personal lives." Hahn March Indiana latest efforts include expanding programs that focus on housing assistance and nutritional support for both seniors and veterans. With increasing economic challenges, affordable housing and access to healthy food remain key concerns for many families. These new initiatives are designed to create long-term solutions for those in need.The impact of these programs is expected to reach thousands of individuals across Indiana, with potential expansion into other regions. By strengthening healthcare access, career support, and essential resources, March hopes to make a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable communities.

