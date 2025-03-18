Province receives final report from Forestry Commission

CANADA, March 18 - The final report of the Forestry Commission suggests the future health and resilience of Island forests will depend on striking a better balance.

The report, Towards a New Forest Policy, contains 14 recommendations put forward by the thirteen members of the commission who represent the forest industry, environmental groups, forestry professionals, and watershed associations. It begins by outlining a framework for new forestry legislation.

“I’m pleased that the commission was able to balance multiple perspectives to come up with recommendations that aim to protect the future health of our forests, and I thank the members of the Forestry Commission for their service and dedication. Our department acknowledges the recommendations, has begun implementation of some, and will prioritize the creation of new forest legislation and policy for the province.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault

The recommendations made by the Forestry Commission address several areas where progress has already been made or is planned, including:

Maintaining Forest Area

A Long-term Expanded Riparian Buffer Incentive has been created which allows landowners to place a conservation agreement on land within 50 meters of a watercourse. This prevents the area from being developed or farmed for at least 20 years, and landowners get a one-time payment for farmland or forested land.

A new land conservation option for private landowners has been created under the Wildlife Management Area regulations, enabling lands under a conservation agreement to qualify for provincial property tax relief.

Preserving Natural Forest

Environment, Energy and Climate Action continues to actively protect land under the Natural Areas Protection Act, adding more than 1,300 hectares (over 3,200 acres) of forest on public and private land since April 2023.

Seedling Production

The ‘hardwood gap’ of 20,000 seedlings identified by the commission’s interim report has been addressed. Also, the J. Frank Gaudet Tree Nursery is on track to further increase the number of hardwoods produced, in response to the recommendation in the commission’s final report.

Encouraging Better Private Woodlot Management

The province invested an additional $400,000 in the Forest Enhancement Program in 2024/25, an increase of 45 per cent. The commission’s final report recommends changes to the program, including a significant increase in funding.

Managing Public Forests

The province continues to add to its forest land holdings through outright purchase.

Woodlot Owner Organization

Environment, Energy and Climate Action supported the PEI Woodlot Owners Association with a grant of $50,000 this year.

The commission’s final report recommends that future funding agreements be long term and be covered by memoranda of understanding outlining the responsibilities of all parties.

Forest Industry Support

Environment, Energy and Climate Action completed the PEI Forest Industry Capacity report this year, as a first step towards better understanding the needs and challenges of the sector.

The commission’s final report underlines the need for the province to recognize the important role that industry will play in reshaping our forests and in achieving the social, environmental, and economic objectives outlined in the new forest policy.

“On behalf of the members of the Forestry Commission with whom it has been my privilege to serve, I extend my sincere appreciation to individuals and organizations that offered written submissions, and to the many woodlot owners and forest industry representatives who took the time to share their thoughts with us,” said Jean-Paul Arsenault, Chair of the Forestry Commission. “Arriving at our conclusions and recommendations required much research, reflection, consultation, and compromise. We believe we have conducted a thorough review of the matters put before us and have come up with reasonable and achievable recommendations that are consistent with the challenges ahead.”

To read the final report, visit PEI Forestry Commission.



