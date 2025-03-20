Submit Release
March 20, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON NBI'S INVESTIGATION OF VLOGGERS FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS

Due to increasing propensity of our people to rely on social media for information, the proliferation of fake news has increased over the years, necessitating the need for government intervention. I fully support the National Bureau of Investigation's decision to probe vloggers peddling fake news. This is a serious threat to public trust, and the NBI should not hesitate to file appropriate charges against those who deliberately cause disinformation.

Hindi tayo papayag na basta na lang naghahasik ng kasinungalingan at pagmamanipula ang ilang indibidwal lalo na kung ito ay nakakaapekto sa ating pagkakabuklod-buklod at pag-unlad. Fake and malicious news that tend to polarize public opinion on certain issues should never be tolerated as they only undermine trust in democratic processes and cause divisiveness.

