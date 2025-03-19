Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations

CANADA, March 19 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with the Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations. The Council is comprised of leaders in business, innovation, and policy who, through their expertise, advise the Prime Minister and Cabinet during this crucial time in the Canada-U.S. relationship.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Carney and Council members discussed the current status of U.S. tariffs on Canada – including those that are anticipated to be implemented on April 2. They spoke of Canada’s response, including counter-tariffs, support measures for affected Canadian businesses and individuals, as well as the additional measures taken by provinces and territories.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of engaging with U.S. counterparts on the basis of mutual respect. He also highlighted Canada’s strategic imperative to fortify Arctic security, to create trading relationships with new partners, and to build the strongest economy in the G7.

As of March 19, 2025, Council membership includes: Tabatha Bull Martin Caron Jean Charest Arlene Dickinson Tim Gitzel Wes Hall Linda Hasenfratz Ambassador Kirsten Hillman David MacNaughton Stephen McNeil Rachel Notley Lana Payne Shahrzad Rafati Peter Tertzakian Jody Thomas Brian Topp Mark Wiseman Steve Verheul Flavio Volpe Hassan Yussuff



