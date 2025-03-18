Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Aghdara

AZERBAIJAN, March 18 - Congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz

Dear compatriots!

I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish each of you a spring mood, good health, and success.

Novruz, a sacred relic of our great ancestors, has become a vivid example of our national and spiritual legacy,...

18 March 2025, 17:00