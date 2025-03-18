Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Aghdara
Dear compatriots!
I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish each of you a spring mood, good health, and success.
Novruz, a sacred relic of our great ancestors, has become a vivid example of our national and spiritual legacy,...18 March 2025, 17:00
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.