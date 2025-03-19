Ilham Aliyev presented “Sharaf” Order to Sahiba Gafarova

AZERBAIJAN, March 19 - On March 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Sahiba Gafarova and presented her with the "Sharaf" Order.

Greeting Sahiba Gafarova, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Madame Sahiba, I congratulate you on your anniversary. I wish you continued success and good health. You have been playing an active role in Azerbaijan's public and political life for many years. You have been successfully working for 15 years as a member of the Milli Majlis and for 5 years as the Speaker of the Milli Majlis. I highly appreciate your contributions. You maintain constant contact with your constituents and, at the same time, defend the national interests of our country on the international stage, marking valuable contributions to the overall development of our country through your work. On this anniversary day, by my order, you have been awarded the “Sharaf” Order. Allow me to present this order to you.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the “Sharaf” Order to Sahiba Gafarova.

Sahiba Gafarova: Thank you very much, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations.

Sahiba Gafarova said:

- Thank you very much, I am deeply grateful. Esteemed Mr. President, if you permit, I would like to say a few words.

Esteemed Mr. President, I would like to express my deep and sincere gratitude for this great honor. I want to note that I consider this high distinction as a recognition of the work of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I want to assure you, esteemed Mr. President, both as a member of the Milli Majlis and as its Speaker, and on behalf of the entire Milli Majlis, that each of us will always support the policy you are pursuing at the parliamentary level. As representatives of the people, the entire Milli Majlis will do its utmost at the parliamentary level for the welfare of the people. I am very grateful to you for the words you spoke about me. I have worked all my life to always bring some benefit to our society. I confidently say that moving forward, whether in my capacity as the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis or as an individual, as a citizen of Azerbaijan, I will always do my best to fulfil my duties wherever I serve. I am deeply grateful to you."

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.