Auction of Washington Wines Announces 2025 Event Season Benefiting the Community

Award-Winning Actor and Winery Owner Kyle MacLachlan Selected as Auction of Washington Wines’ 2025 Honorary Chair

SEATTLE, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auction of Washington Wines, one of the top five wine auctions in the country, returns for its 38th year of fundraising in May and August 2025. Tickets are now on sale for a full calendar of wine events and auctions that benefit three philanthropic partners: Seattle Children’s, Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology Department, and Auction of Washington Wines’ Industry Grant Partner, Vital Wines. Since its inception in 1988, the organization has raised $68 million. The series of events in 2024 raised $4.25 million.

Auction of Washington Wines 38th Annual Fundraising Calendar

May 2: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Mark Ryan Winery (Woodinville, WA)

May 15: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Novelty-Hill Januik Winery (Woodinville, WA)

May 16: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Hedges Family Estate (Red Mountain, WA)

August 12-16: Gala Online Auction

August 14: TOAST! Industry Awards Dinner at Sparkman Cellars (Woodinville, WA)

August 15: Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction at Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville, WA)

August 16: Gala at The Somm. Hotel & Spa (Woodinville, WA)



New for 2025, the Auction of Washington Wines will host their marquee Gala event at the brand new luxury hotel The Somm. Hotel & Spa. The Auction of Washington Wines will be the first premier event to be held in this brand-new luxury property, a first after hosting the Gala at Chateau Ste Michelle for 37 years. This spectacular evening will be held in the grand ballroom at The Somm. with a two hour reception featuring twenty premier wineries. Guests will then enjoy a five-course dinner created by top local chefs at more than 40 winemaker-hosted tables. The Gala offers exclusive wine and travel packages in a live auction, and continues under the stars at Gala After Dark hosted at The Somm.’s new rooftop bar, The Shed.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of world class events with this season of Auction of Washington Wines fundraising events,” said Executive Director Jamie Peha. “Supporting the meaningful work of our three philanthropic partners has never been more important.”

Auction of Washington Wines is thrilled to announce Kyle MacLachlan as the honorary chair for 2025. An award-winning actor famous for his parts in Twin Peaks, Dune, Blue Velvet, and more recently Fallout, MacLachlan grew up in Yakima and studied acting at the University of Washington School of Drama. His love for Washington never waned, and in 2005 MacLachlan founded Pursued by Bear, a winery in Walla Walla. Acclaimed vintner Daniel Wampfler has made the wines since 2008. MacLachlan has been a champion of Washington vineyards and wineries for 20 years.

“I started my winemaking journey in Washington State to stay connected to my family. Along the way, I’ve built lasting friendships and developed a deep appreciation for our growers’ and winemakers’ dedication to quality. I’ve enjoyed participating in the Auction of Washington Wines for years—it’s a fantastic event that showcases the best of Washington’s wine industry. It’s truly an honor to serve as honorary chair this season,” MacLachlan said. “I look forward to seeing everyone in August.”

ABOUT AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES

The Auction of Washington Wines supports the growth and raises awareness of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the greater community through fundraising events. The auction has raised more than $68 million since its inception in 1988. Washington’s premier wine auction uplifts the state’s wine industry and raises funds for Seattle Children's, Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides access to much needed medical care for vineyard workers. Key supporters for 2025 include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the Seattle Times, PNC Bank, Ackley Brands, and the John L. Scott Foundation. For more information visit auctionofwawines.org. Follow the Auction of Washington Wines on social media @auctionwawines on Instagram and Facebook @AuctionofWAWines.

Contact:

Kayt Mathers

Email: kayt@playnicepr.com

Tel.: (503) 351-6572

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.