Chilly refrigerants contribute disproportionately to warming the Earth

Rising temperatures pose a threat to Washington’s water supplies, coastlines, communities, and economy. Ironically, a significant portion of the greenhouse gases that are driving that warming comes from chemicals used as refrigerants. They’re in everything from car air conditioning to the industrial-scale systems used in food storage and processing.

Compared to other greenhouse gases, these refrigerants make up a tiny portion of Washington’s emissions. But when they leak into the atmosphere, they can pack a climate change punch hundreds or even thousands of times that of carbon dioxide, the most common greenhouse gas. The good news is that refrigerant systems are intended to operate as closed loops — nothing has to get in or out as long as the equipment is properly maintained.

In order to contain these super-pollutants, the Washington Legislature passed a law requiring businesses with large refrigeration systems to take steps to prevent leaks. The same law directed Ecology to set up the Refrigerant Management Program to help companies safely monitor and manage refrigerants.

If you own, operate or service this type of equipment, keep reading! We’re digging into the who, what, when, where, and why of this program, including how it benefits businesses.

Who: Does the Refrigerant Management Program apply to you?

Under Washington law, your business will need to participate in the program if you own, operate, or service refrigeration or air conditioning systems that use at least 50 pounds of a refrigerant that has a global warming potential of 150 or more. Global warming potential, or GWP, is a value that tells us how much a particular greenhouse gas will warm the atmosphere. The most common greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, has a value of 1, whereas the common refrigerant R134a has a value of 1,430.

Under the Refrigerant Management Program, owners and operators of these large systems are required to keep records, repair leaks, and retire irreparable equipment. They also need to report their activities through Ecology’s online platform. Those who sell, distribute, or reclaim refrigerants also have to report how much refrigerant they’re ordering, selling, recycling, and destroying. Finally, if you’re a service technician, you’ll need to follow certain rules when working on these systems, including maintaining a valid U.S. EPA technician certification.

The Refrigerant Management Program webpage has details, guides, and a step-by-step video to help with registration and knowing what to do. We understand that complying takes some work, but we’re here to help at every step. If you have questions, email HFC@ecy.wa.gov.

What: Good for the environment — and your bottom line

The Refrigerant Management Program is part of a suite of climate policies that work together to cut carbon pollution and limit the damage climate change is causing our environment and our economy.

Like we said, not all refrigerants are the same — some can do a whole lot of climate damage, while others are comparatively benign. The Refrigerant Management Program is all about preventing refrigerants with high global warming potentials, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), from leaking into the atmosphere. HFCs make up the majority of the greenhouse gases that are regulated by this program.

The Refrigerant Management Program is also good for business! Refrigerants are expensive, but those safely sealed in well-maintained equipment can be recovered, recycled, and reused indefinitely. By ensuring that your equipment is leak-free and running efficiently, you can save money on costly refills and experience less unexpected downtime.

When: Deadlines and requirements to be aware of

The Refrigerant Management Program law took effect at the start of 2024, when anyone with equipment containing at least 50 pounds of refrigerant was required to fix leaks quickly, follow proper steps to retrofit or retire irreparable equipment, and keep certain records.

Those with "large equipment" (containing at least 1,500 pounds of refrigerant) also became subject to additional requirements at that time, like regular leak inspections and reporting. This includes businesses like ice rinks, large department stores, hospitals, and data centers — anywhere that large-scale cooling might be used.

Owners and operators of "medium" or "small" equipment will need to do the same in the years to come. And once you’re signed up, reporting is required each year in March.

Do you have large refrigeration or air conditioning equipment but missed the recent reporting deadline on March 15? Register and submit your first annual report if you own or operate equipment that meets the requirements.

Where: Finding your equipment's refrigerant information

The requirements for the Refrigerant Management Program are based on the amount of refrigerant in your system, also known as its "refrigerant charge," and the global warming potential of the refrigerant.

You can find those details on your equipment's manufacturer plate, including the charge amount and refrigerant type. If you can't find the information there, or you're not sure about what you’re looking at, ask your service technician for help or check your service records. The California Air Resources Board also has a free charge calculator to help you estimate refrigerant charges based on component size and refrigerant piping.

The global warming potential of your system’s refrigerant is often listed on the manufacturer's plate as well. If it's not, you can check the EPA Global Warming Potential Reference Table to find it.

Why: Preventing hydrofluorocarbons from entering the atmosphere

HFCs were once considered safer alternatives to older refrigerants that damaged the ozone layer. However, their high global warming potential has become a serious climate concern. International agreements like the Montreal Protocol and U.S. laws like the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act are now phasing out HFCs. Washington joined the pack by passing restrictions within the state and creating the Refrigerant Management Program.

We estimate that over 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent will be released in Washington from leaky refrigeration and air conditioning equipment annually by 2035 if we don't do something. That's the equivalent annual emissions of almost 1 million gasoline-powered vehicles!

The Refrigerant Management Program helps protect the environment by preventing these leaks, and keeping pricey refrigerant levels in check also lowers costs for businesses by improving efficiency and avoiding repairs or replacements.