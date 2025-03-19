CDC: U.S. birth rate fell 2% in 2023

Submit Release
The U.S. birth rate fell 2% in 2023 to about 3.6 million, according to final data released March 18 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cesarean delivery rate increased 1% in 2023 to 32.3%. The preterm birth rate was 10.41%, essentially unchanged from 2022. Medicaid was the source of payment for 41.5% of births, a slight increase from 2022 (41.3%).

