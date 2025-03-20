Proof of the Pudding to Enhance Culinary Experience at Rockingham Speedway’s NASCAR Weekend and the Quad City Air Show

Proof of the Pudding logo Michael Pappas, Executive Vice President of Operations, Proof of the Pudding Rockingham Speedway logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums, today announced multi-year agreements with Track Enterprises and the Quad City Air Show for hospitality services at their respective iconic events.Track Enterprises brings the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series back to Rockingham Speedway in April, and Proof of the Pudding will manage all catering and food and beverage services for premium hospitality and concession locations during the historic race weekend.In August, guests at the Quad City Air Show in Davenport, Iowa, will enjoy a transformed food and beverage experience, including enhanced concessions options and additional locations with Proof of the Pudding as the official food and beverage partner.“We’re bringing a whole new level of culinary excitement to these remarkable events," said Michael Pappas, executive vice president of operations for Proof of the Pudding. "We're not just serving food; we're crafting experiences. Expect exceptional quality, innovative presentation, efficient service and a seamless, cashless experience, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action."Proof of the Pudding chefs prepare everything from scratch, with a focus on regional flavors. For example, the Rockingham Speedway NASCAR event will showcase North Carolina barbecue, smoked onsite, as well as specialty cocktails featuring Sergeant’s Valor Bourbon and Madam Colonel spirits from BHAWK Distillery in collaboration with Brad Halling, Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major and co-founder of Brad Halling American Whiskey Ko. (BHAWK).Proof of the Pudding’s community and environmental efforts include corporate stewardship toward zero-waste, a commitment to using locally sourced provisions and fundraising support for nonprofit organizations.NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway and the Quad City Air Show join the legions of sporting events and premier venues Proof of the Pudding serves, including racings’ Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, home of Petit Le Mans.About Rockingham SpeedwayLocated in Richmond County, North Carolina, Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.About Track EnterprisesTrack Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, IL, a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.About the Quad City Air ShowThe Quad City Air Show has been held at the Davenport Municipal Airport since 1987. It is one of the longest-running air shows and the largest air show in the state of Iowa, attracting more than 60,000 fans. The show has hosted all of the North American Military Demonstration Teams, and in 2025 will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team in addition to many other national and international performances, static displays and on-the-ground entertainment for all ages.About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.

