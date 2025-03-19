Pearl River Provides Update on Manufacturing Facility in Cambodia

LONDON, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) is pleased to announce that, further to its July 24, 2024 news release, the manufacturing facility near Phnom Penh, Cambodia is open and fully operational. The facility was established to accommodate various customer requests for manufacturing outside of China and is expected to principally produce plastic coolers and other plastic products. Pearl River’s subsidiary (“Cambodia ‎Corp.”) that is owned, as to 65% by Pearl River, with the remaining 35% held by partner with Cambodian experience, has received the necessary approvals from the Cambodian government to conduct business in Cambodia.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick

CEO

T: (519) 645-0267

E: george@lunick.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included ‎herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such ‎information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains ‎forward-looking information in respect of: the manufacturing facility in ‎Cambodia, including, without limitation, the ‎products that will be produced at the Cambodian manufacturing facility. There can be no ‎assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking ‎information reflects Pearl River's current beliefs and is based on information currently ‎available to Pearl River and on assumptions Pearl River believes are reasonable. These ‎assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully operate the ‎Cambodian manufacturing facility, including all business requirements and being able to ‎continue to operate the Cambodian manufacturing facility at in a cost efficient manner at levels accretive ‎to Pearl River; the continuing strength of customer requests for manufacturing outside of ‎China; continuing positive sales and cost numbers for Pearl River’s operations that meet or ‎exceed historical levels; the current share price of Pearl River’s common shares; the ability of ‎Pearl River to find suitable partners, facilities, leases, personnel and other requirements for ‎the Cambodian manufacturing facility; Pearl River’s general and administrative costs ‎remaining constant; and the market acceptance of Pearl River’s operations, products and ‎services, and corporate strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and ‎unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Pearl River to be materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may ‎include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social ‎uncertainties; geo-political risks and other risks of operating in foreign jurisdictions such as, ‎governmental controls, unfamiliar laws or procedures, expropriation, and the inability to ‎commence and pursue lawsuits, among others; capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; the actual results of current development or operational activities; competition; ‎changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; lack of insurance; delay or ‎failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including ‎environmental legislation, affecting Pearl River; timing and availability of external financing ‎on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled ‎labour or loss of key individuals. A description of other risk factors that may cause actual ‎results to differ materially from forward-looking information may be found in Pearl River's ‎disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Pearl River does not ‎undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable ‎securities laws.‎

