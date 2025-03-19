Stack Capital Group Inc. Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (“Stack Capital” or the “Company”) (TSX: STCK) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted for listing 757,948 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”). The Warrants were previously issued on a private placement basis, in two tranches, as part of the issuance of a total of 1,515,908 units of Stack Capital, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one Warrant, which closed on October 30, 2024, and November 22, 2024.

The TSX has advised that the Warrants (CUSIP 85236X153; ISIN CA85236X1539) will be listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol “STCK.WT.A” effective at market open on Monday, March 24, 2025. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of Stack Capital (a “Warrant Share”) at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto, Ontario time) on October 30, 2027, at an exercise price of $11.00 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated October 30, 2024, between Stack Capital and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Indenture”). A copy of the Warrant Indenture can be found on Stack Capital’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as Stack Capital’s administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for Stack Capital.

