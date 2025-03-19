Submit Release
Epsilon Announces Full Year 2024 Results

HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year and Q4 2024 Highlights:

Epsilon - Full Year 2024 & Q4 2024
    2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 YoY% QoQ%
NRI Production              
Gas MMcf 6,142 8,340 1,765 1,304 -26% 35%
Oil Mbbl 187 65 52 53 186% -3%
NGL Mbbl 69 39 17 17 78% -2%
Total Mmcfe 7,676 8,965 2,176 1,727 -14% 26%
               
Revenues $M            
Gas   10,786 14,864 3,958 1,904 -27% 108%
Oil   13,731 5,091 3,537 3,965 170% -11%
NGL   1,482 984 385 335 51% 15%
Midstream1   5,524 9,791 1,060 1,084 -44% -2%
Total   31,523 30,730 8,940 7,288 3% 23%
               
Realized Prices2              
Gas $/Mcf 1.76 1.78 2.24 1.46 -1% 54%
Oil $/Bbl 73.61 77.96 68.38 74.27 -6% -8%
NGL $/Bbl 21.41 25.29 22.98 19.56 -15% 17%
               
Adj. EBITDA $M 17,578 18,828 5,335 3,744 -7% 43%
               
Cash + STI3 $M 6,990 32,649 6,990 8,775 -79% -20%
               
Capex4 $M 34,887 22,038 3,804 3,908 58% -3%
               
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
3) Includes restricted cash balance 
4) Includes acquisitions      


The Company returned $7.3 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2024.

  • $5.5 million through the quarterly dividends
  • $1.8 million through the repurchase of 373,700 shares at an average price of $4.88 per share

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we expected, the challenging natural gas environment continued in 2024, Marcellus net wellhead prices were below $2 per Mcf for the year and a meaningful portion (est. 20-25%) of our production for the year was curtailed. This also impacted our midstream business and led to lower throughput volumes for the Auburn Gas Gathering System. We were fully aligned with the operator to hold these reserves back for a better pricing environment, and we are now seeing curtailed volumes, alongside delayed volumes from new wells, back online in the first quarter of 2025. These volumes started to ramp in the fourth quarter, but we are now producing 75% more natural gas in the Marcellus than our 2024 average net daily volumes, into a much improved gas price environment.

We continued to invest in our Texas assets during the year, where we now have 7 gross producing wells, all performing better than or as expected, and approximately 14,000 gross undeveloped acres holding up to 40 gross undeveloped 2-mile locations, in the heart of the ascendant Barnett play. We expect development activity to resume there in the second half of 2025. As mentioned last year, this project successfully diversified our commodity mix and provides optionality for multi-year capital allocation.

In the fourth quarter, we entered into a JV in Alberta with a reputable US sponsor-backed operator. This met our criteria of low entry cost, drill-bit focused, large inventory runway, capable operator and attractive well economics. We are excited about the opportunity as it covers over 30,000 gross acres where the well returns screen attractive on productivity, drilling and completion cost structure, and royalty regime. We have drilled and completed the first two wells and expect to discuss those initial results soon.

During the year we continued our track record of shareholder returns with the fixed quarterly dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.

With growing cash flows and over $50 million in available liquidity, the Company is in a strong position to continue to execute on drilling activity and opportunistic deal-making while still returning cash to shareholders.

We are setup for a strong year in 2025, and we expect material growth in production and cash flows.”

2024 Operations:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 58% increase year over year. Texas accounted for approximately 70% of the total, related to the acquisition of 3 gross (0.75 net) wells and 3,246 undeveloped acres in Q1 2024, and the development of 2 gross (0.5 net) wells in Q2 & Q3 2024. Pennsylvania accounted for 15% of the total, primarily related to the completion of 10 gross (0.8 net) wells during the year. The remainder was primarily related to the drilling of 4 gross (1.5 net) wells in Alberta.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 36.9 Bcf gross natural gas volumes during the year, or 101 MMcf/d.

Reserves:

The Company has received the year-end 2024 third party reserves report completed by the engineering firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the report.

                                                   
Epsilon Net Year End Reserves
                                                   
    12/31/2023   12/31/2024   YoY Change
    Oil NGL Gas Total   Oil NGL Gas Total   Oil NGL Gas Total Total
    Mbbl Mbbl MMcf Mmcfe   Mbbl Mbbl MMcf Mmcfe   Mbbl Mbbl MMcf Mmcfe %
Proved Developed   272   249   47,555   50,681     847   490   56,851   64,872     575   241   9,296   14,191   28 %
Proved Undeveloped   69   134   18,361   19,581     725   387   12,550   19,225     656   253   (5,811 ) (356 ) -2 %
Total Proved   341   383   65,916   70,262     1,572   877   69,401   84,097     1,231   494   3,485   13,835   20 %
                                                   
Total Probable   354   437   156,730   161,474     380   384   137,906   142,487     26   (53 ) (18,824 ) (18,987 ) -12 %
                                                   
Total Proved + Probable   695   820   222,646   231,736     1,952   1,261   207,307   226,584     1,257   441   (15,339 ) (5,152 ) -2 %


As shown in the table above, Company Proved reserves increased 20% year over year. Produced volumes accounted for an 11% decrease, offset by revisions to prior estimates (+14%) and acquisitions and development activity during the year (+16%). Company Probable reserves decreased 12% year over year.

The primary drivers for the positive revisions were (1) changes to the development plan in PA (as provided by the operator), moving Probable reserves to Proved, (2) Proved reserves acquisitions in Texas, and (3) development activity in Texas adding Proved undeveloped reserves.

The majority of the Company’s inventory in Texas is not included in the reserve report, due to no offset producing wells. The Company believes the unaccounted-for inventory is comparable to the existing wells in the project and expects to add meaningful reserves in Texas with incremental development.

Current Hedge Book:

Hedge Book                      
Trade Date Product Structure Ref Contract Start   Contract End   Price / Strike
 		Outstanding Metric
01/14/2025 Crude Oil Swap NYMEX WTI CMA 04/01/2025   09/30/2025   $72.35   (14,900.00 ) BBL
01/07/2025 Crude Oil Swap NYMEX WTI CMA 04/01/2025   12/31/2025   $70.20   (24,600.00 ) BBL
12/30/2024 Natural Gas Swap NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   $3.49   (214,000.00 ) MMBTU
12/30/2024 Natural Gas Swap Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   -$0.94   (214,000.00 ) MMBTU
11/21/2024 Natural Gas Swap NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   $3.23   (321,000.00 ) MMBTU
11/21/2024 Natural Gas Swap Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   -$0.93   (321,000.00 ) MMBTU
11/20/2024 Natural Gas Swap NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   $3.16   (214,000.00 ) MMBTU
11/20/2024 Natural Gas Swap Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   -$0.89   (214,000.00 ) MMBTU
11/13/2024 Natural Gas Swap NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   $3.08   (535,000.00 ) MMBTU
11/13/2024 Natural Gas Swap Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   -$0.89   (535,000.00 ) MMBTU
10/07/2024 Crude Oil Swap NYMEX WTI CMA 04/01/2025   06/30/2025   $72.00   (7,500.00 ) BBL
10/02/2024 Natural Gas Swap NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   $3.23   (535,000.00 ) MMBTU
10/02/2024 Natural Gas Swap Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2025   10/31/2025   -$1.04   (535,000.00 ) MMBTU
02/26/2024 Crude Oil Swap NYMEX WTI CMA 03/01/2025   03/01/2025   $74.34   (4,389.00 ) BBL


Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lEJXH1I5. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    Year ended December 31,
    2024
   2023
Revenues from contracts with customers:            
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $ 25,998,712     $ 20,939,221  
Gas gathering and compression revenue     5,524,063       9,790,531  
Total revenue     31,522,775       30,729,752  
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Lease operating expenses     7,264,824       6,405,281  
Gathering system operating expenses     2,265,190       2,459,694  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     10,185,119       7,685,084  
Impairment expense     1,450,076        
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties           1,449,871  
General and administrative expenses:            
Stock based compensation expense     1,244,416       1,018,262  
Other general and administrative expenses     5,688,714       6,293,234  
Total operating costs and expenses     28,098,339       25,311,426  
Operating income     3,424,436       5,418,326  
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income     493,277       1,673,241  
Interest expense     (46,400 )     (80,379 )
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts     (391,147 )     3,130,055  
Other income     76,727       4,357  
Other income, net     132,457       4,727,274  
             
Net income before income tax expense     3,556,893       10,145,600  
Income tax expense     1,629,093       3,200,447  
NET INCOME   $ 1,927,800     $ 6,945,153  
Currency translation adjustments     262,588       (3,872 )
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities     (1,598 )     1,598  
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 2,188,790     $ 6,942,879  
             
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.09     $ 0.31  
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.09     $ 0.31  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic     21,930,277       22,496,772  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted     21,930,277       22,511,647  

        

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    December 31,   December 31,
    2024
   2023
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,519,793     $ 13,403,628  
Accounts receivable     5,843,722       6,015,448  
Short term investments           18,775,106  
Fair value of derivatives           1,219,025  
Prepaid income taxes     975,963       952,301  
Other current assets     792,041       763,288  
Total current assets     14,131,519       41,128,796  
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment:            
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method            
Proved properties     191,349,210       160,263,511  
Unproved properties     28,364,186       25,504,873  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (122,751,395 )     (113,708,210 )
     Total oil and gas properties, net     96,962,001       72,060,174  
Gathering system     43,116,371       42,738,273  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (36,449,511 )     (35,539,996 )
     Total gathering system, net     6,666,860       7,198,277  
Land     637,764       637,764  
Buildings and other property and equipment, net     259,335       291,807  
     Total property and equipment, net     104,525,960       80,188,022  
Other assets:            
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term     344,589       441,987  
Restricted cash     470,000       470,000  
Prepaid drilling costs     982,717       1,813,808  
Total non-current assets     106,323,266       82,913,817  
Total assets   $ 120,454,785     $ 124,042,613  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable trade   $ 2,334,732     $ 3,149,371  
Gathering fees payable     997,016       1,136,237  
Royalties payable     1,400,976       1,422,898  
Accrued capital expenditures     572,079       696,761  
Accrued compensation     695,018       636,295  
Other accrued liabilities     371,503       649,037  
Fair value of derivatives     487,548       118,770  
Operating lease liabilities     121,135       86,473  
Total current liabilities     6,980,007       7,895,842  
Non-current liabilities            
Asset retirement obligations     3,652,296       3,502,952  
Deferred income taxes     12,738,577       11,553,943  
Operating lease liabilities, long term     355,776       476,911  
Total non-current liabilities     16,746,649       15,533,806  
Total liabilities     23,726,656       23,429,648  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)            
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,008,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023     116,081,031       118,272,565  
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023           (360,326 )
Additional paid-in capital     12,118,907       10,874,491  
Accumulated deficit     (41,505,076 )     (37,946,042 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     10,033,267       9,772,277  
Total shareholders' equity     96,728,129       100,612,965  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 120,454,785     $ 124,042,613  


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    Year ended December 31,
    2024
   2023
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 1,927,800     $ 6,945,153  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     10,185,119       7,685,084  
Impairment expense     1,450,076        
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities     (297,637 )     (836,528 )
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties           1,449,871  
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts     391,147       (3,130,055 )
Settlement received on derivative contracts     1,196,656       3,251,890  
Settlement of asset retirement obligation     (88,992 )     (509,802 )
Stock-based compensation expense     1,244,416       1,018,262  
Deferred income tax expense     1,184,634       936,549  
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     171,726       1,185,938  
Prepaid income taxes     (23,662 )     187,793  
Other assets and liabilities     (17,828 )     126,347  
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities     (493,176 )     (122,203 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     16,830,279       18,188,299  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties     (4,507,280 )     (8,136,442 )
Additions to proved oil and gas properties     (31,695,651 )     (10,377,642 )
Additions to gathering system properties     (341,452 )     (82,302 )
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment     (16,513 )     (49,689 )
Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity           (32,812,974 )
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale     (4,045,785 )     (11,988,982 )
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity     6,743,178       26,864,976  
Proceeds from short term investments - available for sale     16,373,752        
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties           12,498  
Prepaid drilling costs     831,091       (1,813,808 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (16,658,660 )     (38,384,365 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Buyback of common shares     (1,831,208 )     (6,055,601 )
Exercise of stock options           62,875  
Dividends paid     (5,486,834 )     (5,600,655 )
Debt issuance costs           (140,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (7,318,042 )     (11,733,381 )
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     262,588       (3,872 )
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (6,883,835 )     (31,933,319 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     13,873,628       45,806,947  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 6,989,793     $ 13,873,628  
             
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:            
Income tax paid - federal   $ 414,250     $ 1,250,000  
Income tax paid - state (PA)   $     $ 182,000  
Income tax (refund) paid - state (other)   $ (2,071 )   $ 7,583  
Interest paid   $ 16,832     $ 97,595  
             
Non-cash investing activities:            
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ (862,744 )   $ 1,611,724  
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 36,645     $ 16,969  
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $ 54,902     $ 1,190,579  


    Year ended December 31,
    2024
   2023
Net income   $ 1,927,800     $ 6,945,153  
Add Back:            
Interest income, net     (446,877 )     (1,592,862 )
Income tax expense     1,629,093       3,200,447  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion     10,185,119       7,685,084  
Impairment expense     1,450,076        
Stock based compensation expense     1,244,416       1,018,262  
Loss on sale of assets           1,449,871  
Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement     1,587,803       121,835  
Foreign currency translation loss     570       (278 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 17,578,000     $ 18,827,512  


Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (8) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


