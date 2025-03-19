Emergent BioSolutions Finalizes Sale of Baltimore-Bayview Manufacturing Site to Syngene International

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Baltimore-Bayview drug substance manufacturing facility to Syngene International. Emergent received approximately $36.5 million at closing, which is subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Pursuant to the sale, Syngene acquired the assets and equipment associated with the Baltimore-Bayview facility. In addition, Emergent retains the rights to secure manufacturing services and capacity at the facility for future growth and pandemic response production in collaboration with Syngene.

“This deal enables us to streamline operations, while maintaining flexibility for future product demand.” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “As we continue our multi-year transformation, we are well positioned to execute on our turnaround initiatives and drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

For Emergent, Truist served as financial advisor, and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel in connection with this transaction.

