RE/MAX Success Realty Welcomes Ray Dubash as New CEO

RE/MAX Success Realty is proud to announce the appointment of Ray Dubash as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A seasoned leader in the real estate industry, Mr. Dubash brings over a decade of experience as the CEO of Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB), where he played a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape and driving brokerage success. His extensive industry expertise, strategic vision, and strong professional network position him perfectly to lead RE/MAX Success Realty into its next phase of expansion and growth.

Mr. Dubash will work alongside Ali Salarian, President & Broker of Record at RE/MAX Success Realty, to expand the brokerage’s footprint, strengthen industry partnerships, and implement innovative strategies to support agents and clients in today’s evolving real estate market.

Beyond his leadership in brokerage growth, Mr. Dubash has also played a critical role in the expansion of MREB during his years of service. Under his leadership, MREB grew to serve thousands of members, solidifying its position as one of Ontario’s leading real estate boards. He was instrumental in introducing the MLS®️ system ORTIS/ITSO by CoreLogic, a transformative move that connected multiple real estate boards across Ontario. His vision also led to the adoption of various technological advancements, modernizing the board and enhancing the efficiency of real estate professionals.

"I am thrilled to join RE/MAX Success Realty at such a dynamic time in the industry. This brokerage has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to leading its growth, fostering innovation, and supporting our agents in achieving new levels of success," said Mr. Dubash.

"Ray’s leadership, experience, and industry connections make him the ideal person to take RE/MAX Success Realty to the next level. His expertise in brokerage growth and expansion will be a tremendous asset to our team and clients," said Ali Salarian, President & Broker of Record at RE/MAX Success Realty.

With Mr. Dubash at the helm, RE/MAX Success Realty is poised for significant growth and innovation in the competitive real estate market. His leadership, combined with the expertise of the brokerage’s team, will drive new opportunities for agents and clients alike. As the industry continues to evolve, RE/MAX Success Realty remains committed to delivering top-tier service, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and strengthening its market presence.

