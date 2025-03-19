Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2025 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
- March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
- RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025
- Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025
VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
- RMBS Valuation Characteristics
- RMBS Assets by Agency
- Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
- Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
- RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
|RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|($ in thousands)
|Realized
|Realized
|Dec 24 -
|Feb-25
|Feb-25
|Net
|Weighted
|CPR
|CPR
|Weighted
|Average
|(1-Month)
|(3-Month)
|Modeled Interest
|Current
|Fair
|% of
|Current
|Average
|Maturity
|(Reported
|(Reported
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Type
|Face
|Value
|Portfolio
|Price
|Coupon
|GWAC
|Age
|(Months)
|in Mar)
|in Mar)
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|15yr 5.0 TBA
|$
|200,000
|$
|201,031
|3.17
|%
|100.52
|5.00
|%
|5.85
|%
|7
|169
|n/a
|n/a
|$
|2,583
|$
|(2,979
|)
|15yr Total
|200,000
|201,031
|3.17
|%
|100.52
|5.00
|%
|5.85
|%
|7
|169
|n/a
|n/a
|2,583
|(2,979
|)
|30yr 3.0
|881,599
|782,764
|12.34
|%
|88.79
|3.00
|%
|3.48
|%
|48
|304
|6.0
|%
|6.4
|%
|23,328
|(23,485
|)
|30yr 3.5
|173,314
|159,742
|2.52
|%
|92.17
|3.50
|%
|4.04
|%
|60
|287
|4.1
|%
|5.2
|%
|4,469
|(4,503
|)
|30yr 4.0
|520,477
|489,830
|7.72
|%
|94.11
|4.00
|%
|4.78
|%
|37
|319
|2.9
|%
|3.8
|%
|12,148
|(12,929
|)
|30yr 4.5
|300,514
|290,541
|4.58
|%
|96.68
|4.50
|%
|5.44
|%
|32
|324
|8.3
|%
|8.5
|%
|5,944
|(6,505
|)
|30yr 5.0
|566,664
|559,269
|8.81
|%
|98.69
|5.00
|%
|5.94
|%
|27
|328
|6.5
|%
|6.4
|%
|10,575
|(11,968
|)
|30yr 5.5
|698,599
|704,919
|11.11
|%
|100.90
|5.50
|%
|6.47
|%
|11
|346
|3.3
|%
|4.5
|%
|11,959
|(14,282
|)
|30yr 6.0
|1,458,465
|1,495,198
|23.56
|%
|102.52
|6.00
|%
|6.97
|%
|12
|344
|9.2
|%
|8.0
|%
|18,565
|(23,726
|)
|30yr 6.5
|1,282,166
|1,331,458
|20.98
|%
|103.84
|6.50
|%
|7.44
|%
|11
|345
|8.1
|%
|7.4
|%
|11,730
|(15,849
|)
|30yr 7.0
|299,681
|315,040
|4.97
|%
|105.13
|7.00
|%
|7.94
|%
|16
|337
|17.3
|%
|19.6
|%
|2,272
|(2,864
|)
|30yr Total
|6,181,479
|6,128,761
|96.59
|%
|99.15
|5.26
|%
|6.12
|%
|23
|332
|7.3
|%
|7.3
|%
|100,990
|(116,111
|)
|Total Pass-Through MBS
|6,381,479
|6,329,792
|99.76
|%
|99.19
|5.26
|%
|6.12
|%
|22
|327
|7.3
|%
|7.3
|%
|103,573
|(119,090
|)
|Structured MBS
|IO 20yr 4.0
|6,731
|620
|0.01
|%
|9.20
|4.00
|%
|4.57
|%
|157
|76
|8.5
|%
|8.9
|%
|3
|(4
|)
|IO 30yr 3.0
|2,579
|309
|0.00
|%
|11.97
|3.00
|%
|3.64
|%
|121
|229
|1.0
|%
|1.0
|%
|-
|(1
|)
|IO 30yr 4.0
|70,162
|13,190
|0.21
|%
|18.80
|4.00
|%
|4.60
|%
|126
|225
|4.0
|%
|5.2
|%
|(238
|)
|143
|IO 30yr 4.5
|3,058
|562
|0.01
|%
|18.38
|4.50
|%
|4.99
|%
|176
|171
|6.5
|%
|8.0
|%
|(4
|)
|1
|IO 30yr 5.0
|1,596
|335
|0.01
|%
|21.01
|5.00
|%
|5.37
|%
|176
|171
|7.9
|%
|17.2
|%
|(5
|)
|3
|IO Total
|84,126
|15,016
|0.24
|%
|17.85
|4.01
|%
|4.59
|%
|131
|210
|4.5
|%
|5.7
|%
|(244
|)
|142
|IIO 30yr 4.0
|21,553
|219
|0.00
|%
|1.02
|0.00
|%
|4.40
|%
|89
|259
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|102
|(72
|)
|Total Structured RMBS
|105,679
|15,235
|0.24
|%
|14.42
|3.19
|%
|4.55
|%
|122
|220
|3.6
|%
|4.6
|%
|(142
|)
|70
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|6,487,158
|$
|6,345,027
|100.00
|%
|5.22
|%
|6.09
|%
|24
|325
|7.3
|%
|7.2
|%
|$
|103,431
|$
|(119,020
|)
|
Hedge
|Modeled Interest
|Notional
|
Period
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Hedge
|Balance
|End
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|3-Month SOFR Futures
|$
|(115,000
|)
|Aug-26
|$
|(1,150
|)
|$
|1,150
|5-Year Treasury Future(2)
|(377,500
|)
|Jun-25
|(7,861
|)
|7,743
|10-Year Treasury Future(3)
|(193,500
|)
|Jun-25
|(6,097
|)
|6,036
|10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
|(137,500
|)
|Jun-25
|(6,152
|)
|5,893
|Swaps
|(3,459,300
|)
|May-31
|(95,789
|)
|92,325
|TBA
|(185,000
|)
|Mar-25
|(2,452
|)
|3,158
|Hedge Total
|$
|(4,467,800
|)
|$
|(119,501
|)
|$
|116,305
|Rate Shock Grand Total
|$
|(16,070
|)
|$
|(2,715
|)
|(1)
|Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
|(2)
|Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million.
|(3)
|Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million.
|(4)
|Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of February 28, 2025
|Fannie Mae
|$
|4,385,021
|69.1
|%
|Freddie Mac
|1,960,006
|30.9
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|6,345,027
|100.0
|%
|Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of February 28, 2025
|Non-Whole Pool Assets
|$
|403,993
|6.4
|%
|Whole Pool Assets
|5,941,034
|93.6
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|6,345,027
|100.0
|%
|Borrowings By Counterparty
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|% of
|Average
|Average
|Total
|Total
|Repo
|Maturity
|
Longest
|As of February 28, 2025
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Rate
|in Days
|
Maturity
|MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
|$
|337,100
|6.0
|%
|4.41
|%
|15
|3/21/2025
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|319,721
|5.7
|%
|4.45
|%
|26
|3/27/2025
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|318,416
|5.7
|%
|4.45
|%
|19
|3/20/2025
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|295,023
|5.3
|%
|4.46
|%
|53
|4/22/2025
|Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|290,712
|5.2
|%
|4.45
|%
|43
|4/21/2025
|Goldman, Sachs & Co
|272,372
|4.9
|%
|4.45
|%
|27
|3/27/2025
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|271,034
|4.8
|%
|4.46
|%
|21
|3/21/2025
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|269,938
|4.8
|%
|4.43
|%
|38
|5/29/2025
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|254,173
|4.5
|%
|4.45
|%
|25
|4/14/2025
|DV Securities, LLC Repo
|250,076
|4.5
|%
|4.45
|%
|28
|3/28/2025
|StoneX Financial Inc.
|249,992
|4.5
|%
|4.44
|%
|22
|3/28/2025
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|247,994
|4.4
|%
|4.46
|%
|10
|3/10/2025
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|247,658
|4.4
|%
|4.51
|%
|108
|8/21/2025
|Clear Street LLC
|235,753
|4.2
|%
|4.51
|%
|24
|4/28/2025
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|235,735
|4.2
|%
|4.44
|%
|19
|3/21/2025
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|235,127
|4.2
|%
|4.45
|%
|10
|3/27/2025
|South Street Securities, LLC
|227,340
|4.1
|%
|4.45
|%
|29
|4/29/2025
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|202,871
|3.6
|%
|4.48
|%
|13
|3/20/2025
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|201,167
|3.6
|%
|4.45
|%
|24
|3/24/2025
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|191,841
|3.4
|%
|4.45
|%
|21
|3/21/2025
|Bank of Montreal
|188,122
|3.4
|%
|4.46
|%
|27
|3/27/2025
|Banco Santander SA
|142,592
|2.6
|%
|4.47
|%
|18
|3/18/2025
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|70,497
|1.3
|%
|4.46
|%
|52
|4/21/2025
|Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
|36,032
|0.6
|%
|4.47
|%
|13
|3/13/2025
|Total Borrowings
|$
|5,591,286
|100.0
|%
|4.45
|%
|29
|8/21/2025
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
