Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2025 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

 
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)            
                                                                          Realized      
                                                                    Realized   Dec 24 -      
                                                                    Feb-25   Feb-25      
                                    Net                   Weighted   CPR   CPR      
                                    Weighted                   Average   (1-Month)   (3-Month)   Modeled Interest
    Current   Fair   % of   Current   Average                   Maturity   (Reported   (Reported   Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type   Face   Value   Portfolio   Price   Coupon   GWAC   Age   (Months)   in Mar)   in Mar)   (-50 BPS)   (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                                                                
15yr 5.0 TBA   $ 200,000     $ 201,031       3.17 %     100.52       5.00 %     5.85 %     7       169       n/a       n/a     $ 2,583     $ (2,979 )
15yr Total     200,000       201,031       3.17 %     100.52       5.00 %     5.85 %     7       169       n/a       n/a       2,583       (2,979 )
30yr 3.0     881,599       782,764       12.34 %     88.79       3.00 %     3.48 %     48       304       6.0 %     6.4 %     23,328       (23,485 )
30yr 3.5     173,314       159,742       2.52 %     92.17       3.50 %     4.04 %     60       287       4.1 %     5.2 %     4,469       (4,503 )
30yr 4.0     520,477       489,830       7.72 %     94.11       4.00 %     4.78 %     37       319       2.9 %     3.8 %     12,148       (12,929 )
30yr 4.5     300,514       290,541       4.58 %     96.68       4.50 %     5.44 %     32       324       8.3 %     8.5 %     5,944       (6,505 )
30yr 5.0     566,664       559,269       8.81 %     98.69       5.00 %     5.94 %     27       328       6.5 %     6.4 %     10,575       (11,968 )
30yr 5.5     698,599       704,919       11.11 %     100.90       5.50 %     6.47 %     11       346       3.3 %     4.5 %     11,959       (14,282 )
30yr 6.0     1,458,465       1,495,198       23.56 %     102.52       6.00 %     6.97 %     12       344       9.2 %     8.0 %     18,565       (23,726 )
30yr 6.5     1,282,166       1,331,458       20.98 %     103.84       6.50 %     7.44 %     11       345       8.1 %     7.4 %     11,730       (15,849 )
30yr 7.0     299,681       315,040       4.97 %     105.13       7.00 %     7.94 %     16       337       17.3 %     19.6 %     2,272       (2,864 )
30yr Total     6,181,479       6,128,761       96.59 %     99.15       5.26 %     6.12 %     23       332       7.3 %     7.3 %     100,990       (116,111 )
Total Pass-Through MBS     6,381,479       6,329,792       99.76 %     99.19       5.26 %     6.12 %     22       327       7.3 %     7.3 %     103,573       (119,090 )
Structured MBS                                                                                                
IO 20yr 4.0     6,731       620       0.01 %     9.20       4.00 %     4.57 %     157       76       8.5 %     8.9 %     3       (4 )
IO 30yr 3.0     2,579       309       0.00 %     11.97       3.00 %     3.64 %     121       229       1.0 %     1.0 %     -       (1 )
IO 30yr 4.0     70,162       13,190       0.21 %     18.80       4.00 %     4.60 %     126       225       4.0 %     5.2 %     (238 )     143  
IO 30yr 4.5     3,058       562       0.01 %     18.38       4.50 %     4.99 %     176       171       6.5 %     8.0 %     (4 )     1  
IO 30yr 5.0     1,596       335       0.01 %     21.01       5.00 %     5.37 %     176       171       7.9 %     17.2 %     (5 )     3  
IO Total     84,126       15,016       0.24 %     17.85       4.01 %     4.59 %     131       210       4.5 %     5.7 %     (244 )     142  
IIO 30yr 4.0     21,553       219       0.00 %     1.02       0.00 %     4.40 %     89       259       0.4 %     0.4 %     102       (72 )
Total Structured RMBS     105,679       15,235       0.24 %     14.42       3.19 %     4.55 %     122       220       3.6 %     4.6 %     (142 )     70  
                                                                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,487,158     $ 6,345,027       100.00 %             5.22 %     6.09 %     24       325       7.3 %     7.2 %   $ 103,431     $ (119,020 )
                                                                                                 


        Hedge
 		  Modeled Interest
  Notional   Period
 		  Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge Balance   End   (-50 BPS)   (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures $ (115,000 )     Aug-26     $ (1,150 )   $ 1,150  
5-Year Treasury Future(2)   (377,500 )     Jun-25       (7,861 )     7,743  
10-Year Treasury Future(3)   (193,500 )     Jun-25       (6,097 )     6,036  
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)   (137,500 )     Jun-25       (6,152 )     5,893  
Swaps   (3,459,300 )     May-31       (95,789 )     92,325  
TBA   (185,000 )     Mar-25       (2,452 )     3,158  
Hedge Total $ (4,467,800 )           $ (119,501 )   $ 116,305  
Rate Shock Grand Total                 $ (16,070 )   $ (2,715 )


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million.
(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million.
(4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.
   


RMBS Assets by Agency  
($ in thousands)  
          Percentage
  Fair   of
Asset Category Value   Portfolio
As of February 28, 2025              
Fannie Mae $ 4,385,021       69.1 %
Freddie Mac   1,960,006       30.9 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,345,027       100.0 %
               


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)  
          Percentage
  Fair   of
Asset Category Value   Portfolio
As of February 28, 2025              
Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 403,993       6.4 %
Whole Pool Assets   5,941,034       93.6 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,345,027       100.0 %
               


Borrowings By Counterparty    
($ in thousands)    
                  Weighted   Weighted        
          % of   Average   Average        
  Total   Total   Repo   Maturity   Longest
As of February 28, 2025 Borrowings   Debt   Rate   in Days   Maturity
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. $ 337,100       6.0 %     4.41 %     15       3/21/2025  
Citigroup Global Markets Inc   319,721       5.7 %     4.45 %     26       3/27/2025  
RBC Capital Markets, LLC   318,416       5.7 %     4.45 %     19       3/20/2025  
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.   295,023       5.3 %     4.46 %     53       4/22/2025  
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.   290,712       5.2 %     4.45 %     43       4/21/2025  
Goldman, Sachs & Co   272,372       4.9 %     4.45 %     27       3/27/2025  
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   271,034       4.8 %     4.46 %     21       3/21/2025  
Marex Capital Markets Inc.   269,938       4.8 %     4.43 %     38       5/29/2025  
ING Financial Markets LLC   254,173       4.5 %     4.45 %     25       4/14/2025  
DV Securities, LLC Repo   250,076       4.5 %     4.45 %     28       3/28/2025  
StoneX Financial Inc.   249,992       4.5 %     4.44 %     22       3/28/2025  
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co   247,994       4.4 %     4.46 %     10       3/10/2025  
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.   247,658       4.4 %     4.51 %     108       8/21/2025  
Clear Street LLC   235,753       4.2 %     4.51 %     24       4/28/2025  
ASL Capital Markets Inc.   235,735       4.2 %     4.44 %     19       3/21/2025  
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   235,127       4.2 %     4.45 %     10       3/27/2025  
South Street Securities, LLC   227,340       4.1 %     4.45 %     29       4/29/2025  
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.   202,871       3.6 %     4.48 %     13       3/20/2025  
Daiwa Securities America Inc.   201,167       3.6 %     4.45 %     24       3/24/2025  
The Bank of Nova Scotia   191,841       3.4 %     4.45 %     21       3/21/2025  
Bank of Montreal   188,122       3.4 %     4.46 %     27       3/27/2025  
Banco Santander SA   142,592       2.6 %     4.47 %     18       3/18/2025  
Nomura Securities International, Inc.   70,497       1.3 %     4.46 %     52       4/21/2025  
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC   36,032       0.6 %     4.47 %     13       3/13/2025  
Total Borrowings $ 5,591,286       100.0 %     4.45 %     29       8/21/2025  
                                       

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


