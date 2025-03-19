RateXAI Launches AI-Powered Meta Scoring Engine for Next-Gen Web3 Insights

Institutional-Grade Crypto Analytics Now Accessible Through Revolutionary Autonomous Agents

NewYork,NY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateXAI Labs, a pioneering AI-driven Web3 analytics firm, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Meta Scoring Engine—a platform designed to provide institutional-grade intelligence for traders, centralized exchanges (CEXs), VCs, data engineers, and Web3 developers. By leveraging autonomous AI agents and conversational interfaces, RateXAI simplifies the once-complex task of navigating massive volumes of blockchain and social data, delivering actionable insights for real-time decision-making.







RateXAI’s Meta Scoring Engine processes over 3 billion on-chain transactions, 200 million wallet activities, and billions of social posts across leading blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, TON, Solana and Base. With 70+ advanced metrics integrated into one cohesive platform, users can instantly assess token performance, spot whale movements, anticipate liquidity fluctuations, and make informed strategic choices.

“We’re redefining how institutions and developers interact with blockchain data,” said Yura Gus, Founder and CEO of RateXAI. “Our Meta Scoring Engine brings the power of autonomous AI agents to anyone seeking a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market—no deep coding or specialized engineering required. It’s like having a 24/7 research team that translates raw data into actionable strategies in real time.”

“By focusing on transparency, speed, and user-friendly design, we’ve created an AI solution that democratizes crypto intelligence,” Gus added. “Imagine having the ability to ask a natural language question about liquidity pools or risk exposure and receive a precise, data-driven answer—this is where RateXAI stands apart.”

RateXAI’s Meta Scoring Engine is now available under flexible SaaS pricing options and enterprise integrations for large-scale projects. Users interested in cutting-edge, AI-powered analytics can sign up for a demo or customized consultation.

About RateXAI

RateXAI is an AI-focused Web3 Analytics Platform committed to simplifying digital asset decision-making. Through autonomous AI agents, advanced big data techniques, and intuitive natural language interfaces, RateXAI delivers institutional-grade market insights and risk assessments for a rapidly growing decentralized economy. Catering to traders, funds, and developers, RateX.ai aims to bridge the gap between complex blockchain data and actionable intelligence.

