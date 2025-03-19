Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference, which is being held virtually. The fireside chat will be on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 12:00 pm ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com

