Mobility City's Technician Network, the Largest HME Repair & Delivery Network, is Now an Accredited Exemplary Provider

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City Technicians arrive in branded vans for repairs and deliveries Vincent Baratta, COO & Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City, founded the Franchise in 2017 Each Mobility City location has Technicians who come to you in branded vans.

Mobility City's franchise system, with the largest HME repair and delivery Technician Network in the US, is now a CMS approved Exemplary Provider

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc, the leader in mobility equipment repair, patient delivery, rental and sales, is proud to announce that all of its locations have successfully earned accreditation as Home Medical Equipment (HME) subcontractors.The CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) approved Exemplary Provider status is a prestigious achievement underscoring Mobility City’s ongoing dedication to provide exceptional healthcare services and patient delivery, ensuring the highest standards of operational excellence and consumer protection across all aspects of its business.As fully accredited subcontractors , Mobility City franchises adheres to stringent home healthcare standards and industry regulations and guidelines, emphasizing training, safety, quality, HIPPA compliance, Infection Control and most of all consistent reliability.This accreditation reflects the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled support to its customers, offering comprehensive knowledge, expert guidance, and quick solutions to individuals depending on their mobility equipment to remain independent and enjoy a decent quality of life.“We are thrilled to announce that all of our locations have achieved subcontractor accreditation status,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc. “This accomplishment highlights our franchise owners unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for helping individuals live more independent and fulfilling lives. Our locations' accreditation demonstrates our commitment to the highest level of operational standards while prioritizing consumer safety and satisfaction.”Mobility City’s accreditation as a subcontractor enables the company to provide a wide array of quality repair, patient delivery, rental, and sales services for HME equipment. The company is now fully authorized to deliver and service Federal and State providers and healthcare facilities. "Insurers, manufacturers, and their customers, now have a nationally trained and accredited resource for reliable repair and white glove delivery services," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.For more information on Mobility City’s accredited services, or to learn more about the products and solutions they offer, please visit eee.mobilitycity.com or contact 561-300-4100 and ask for Subcontractor Accreditation Department, Dale Nash, Director.About Mobility CityMobility City is a premier provider of mobility solutions and assistive devices, committed to helping individuals with mobility challenges lead independent and fulfilling lives. With a focus on safety, quality, and exceptional customer service, the Mobility City network provides repair, rental and sales for a wide range of products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps. The company is proud to be accredited as a HME subcontractor and is dedicated to maintaining the highest operational standards across all locations.

Mobility City Repair Service Helps Wheelchair Customers

