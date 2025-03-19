JDC Build Founder Jon Cummings Elected President of NARI San Diego

JDC Build’s founder, Jon Cummings, has been elected President of the San Diego chapter of the National Association for the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JDC Build, a premier remodeling and design-build company in San Diego, is proud to announce that its founder, Jon Cummings, has been elected as President of the National Association for the Remodeling Industry (NARI) San Diego chapter.With this appointment, Mr. Cummings brings his leadership, expertise, and passion for the remodeling industry to a pivotal role in shaping the future of San Diego’s remodeling community. Under his leadership, NARI San Diego aims to strengthen its commitment to ethical business practices, professional development, and industry advocacy.“As NARI San Diego President, I am excited to help uplift the local remodeling community through our code of ethics and industry events. Rising tides lift all boats. We are focused on educating the next generation of remodelers and skilled tradesmen and women while expanding the NARI brand to remodel-ready homeowners,” Mr. Cummings said.JDC Build looks forward to supporting their CEO and Founder in his efforts to foster collaboration within the remodeling industry and drive innovation in professional standards, ensuring that San Diego remains a leader in quality craftsmanship and remodeling excellence in Southern California.About: Founded in 2020, JDC Build is a veteran-owned, San Diego-based design-build firm specializing in high-quality residential and commercial remodeling. Built on a foundation of craftsmanship and personalized service, JDC Build takes a hands-on approach to every project, ensuring innovative design solutions and superior execution. As a proud member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the company is dedicated to upholding industry standards.For more info visit: www.jdcbuild.com/

