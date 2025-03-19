B2BINPAY and Athletic Club Release Exclusive Video Presenting Crypto Payments for Sports Fans





ROME, Italy, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BINPAY, an all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, together with Athletic Bilbao, presents a new video that demonstrates how the company continues to bring crypto payments closer than ever before to enthusiastic football fans around the world.

The video, filmed at the renowned San Mamés Stadium, the home venue for Athletic, highlights a comprehensive suite of services that B2BINPAY offers to its clients and strengthens the brand's presence in the world of sports and fintech. The company’s core solutions include crypto payment processing, wallet-as-a-service, swaps, staking, custody, and on-ramp/off-ramp products, making it a whole ecosystem for businesses looking to integrate crypto transactions effortlessly.

As part of the ongoing collaboration with Athletic Football Club to promote crypto adoption through sports and entertainment, B2BINPAY is the official sponsor of the team. The new video once again highlights the company's core values: crypto payments should be fast, convenient, and reliable. Since every transaction is important in business, B2BINPAY enables everyone to easily accept, exchange, and store cryptocurrencies without exceptions.

"We strive to work with the best, and it has been an honor to support a team with such a rich heritage as Athletic Club. This project has allowed us to bring the benefits of crypto processing to millions of football fans, and we are proud of the work we have done," says Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY.

B2BINPAY continues to lead the industry by making digital payment solutions accessible to a broad audience. Through this partnership, the company fills the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream industries like sports and entertainment.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY stands as Europe’s comprehensive crypto platform for businesses, delivering safe and advanced services that enable seamless integration of cryptocurrency payments into daily operations. It has 800+ merchants, and it is estimated that more than $3.5B worth of incoming transactions. The company supports most of the blockchains and more than 350 coins and tokens. The company fully operates in accordance with European regulations in the field of crypto, following the KYC and KYT principles.

