FROM KITCHEN TO COMMUTE, COOKING GETS EVENT SMARTER

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fritaire, the innovative self-cleaning air fryer, is revolutionizing how people cook at home and transport meals. Combining advanced rotisserie technology, vortex convection heating, and a toxin-free borosilicate glass bowl, Fritaire delivers chef-quality results with minimal oil — and cleans itself with just soap and water. Paired with UVI, the first-ever self- heating, self-sanitizing lunch box, this power duo is reshaping meal preparation and portability."As we enter a new era of smart living, appliances should do more than just cook — they should simplify life," says Irie Hansen, co-founder of The Future Products, Inc. "Fritaire and UVI represent the future of cooking smarter — with healthier, more sustainable methods from the kitchen to wherever life takes you."Fritaire's built-in self-cleaning system is setting a new standard in kitchen convenience. Its rotisserie function ensures even, all-around crisping, while vortex convection technology speeds up cooking without sacrificing flavor or texture. The heat-resistant borosilicate glass bowl provides toxin-free cooking visibility — free from BPA, PFAS, Teflon and other toxic coatings.Fritaire doesn’t just look better on the counter, its specialty features make better cooking, fool- proof including:Self-cleaning glass bowl – just add soap and waterBPA-free, Teflon-free, PFAS-free, and non-toxic glass designRotisserie and Tumbler add-ons for evenly crisped meats and vegetables1500W vortex convection and air stand for proper circulation of heat7 stunning color options, such as White, Cherry, Lavender, Mauve, and so much moreComplementing Fritaire, UVI brings innovation to meal transportation. This self-heating, self- sanitizing lunch box keeps meals hot and fresh, making it easier than ever to enjoy home- cooked food on the go. Ideal for professionals, health-conscious individuals, and anyone seeking convenient, high-quality meal solutions.UVI brings seamless convenience to a busy lifestyle, with the following features:Self-heating technology for warm meals any time, anywhereSelf-sanitizing UVI light that keeps the container odor-free after useLeak-proof and mess-free with removable compartmentsCompact and functional, small enough to fit into any bag but big enough for a full mealTogether, Fritaire and UVI create a seamless culinary journey that transforms how we prepare, enjoy, and share homemade meals. The combination allows users to cook healthier, restaurant-quality dishes with Fritaire, then effortlessly transport and enjoy those same meals anywhere with UVI's temperature-maintaining technology. This dynamic pairing eliminates the compromise between convenience and quality that has long plagued home cooking and meal transportation, offering a truly integrated solution for modern, health-conscious lifestyles, from kitchen to commute and beyond.Fritaire retails for $199 and UVI for $99.Fritaire is available online and at select retailers, including Target, Macy’s, Home Depot, Bespoke, Sharper Image, and Amazon.UVI is available online and at select retailers, such as Target, Macy’s, Home Depot, Williams Sonoma, and soon, Amazon.To learn more, visit fritaire.com and uvilunchbox.com , and follow along on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Fritaire and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

