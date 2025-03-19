PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 16, 2025 "Nangungulila ang maraming Pilipino" -- FPRRD supporters weep in Manila prayer gathering as emotional Bong Go voices deep concern over former leader's health Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, long-time aide of former President Rodrigo Duterte, known for keeping his emotions in check, could not hold back his tears on Saturday, March 15, as he called on Filipinos to pray for the former leader's health and safe return. During the "Bring PRRD Home" prayer gathering in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, Go expressed deep distress over Duterte's medical condition while in detention abroad. Addressing thousands of supporters, the senator also urged Filipinos to stand together in demanding his return. "Alam n'yo, kwento ko lang po sa inyo ang huling balita ko kay Tatay Digong," said Senator Go, recounting his recent conversations with Duterte's legal counsel, former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea. According to Senator Go, Duterte has been deprived of access to his regular medication, a situation he described as "unacceptable" given the former president's age and pre-existing conditions. "Alam n'yo ba? Hindi nga n'ya alam kung ano 'yung gamot na iniinom n'ya. Binibigay sa kanya ng nurse n'ya. Anong gusto nilang gawin kay Tatay Digong?" he asked, questioning Duterte's treatment while in custody. "Kung kaya nilang ipadala si Tatay Digong doon, gawan n'yo ng paraan, paano s'ya ibabalik dito?" The senator emphasized that Duterte willingly faced legal proceedings against him despite warnings about his safety. "Hindi naman tatakas si Tatay Digong. Nung Sabado, maraming nagpapayo sa kanya. Kami, sinabihan namin, 'Tatay Digong, ipagpaliban mo muna,'" Senator Go recounted. "Pero mas pinili niyang umuwi at harapin. Ibig sabihin nun, hindi tatakas si Tatay Digong." Senator Go called upon politicians who once benefited from Duterte's leadership to step forward and support him in this critical time. "Kaya sa lahat ng mga politiko na nakinabang kayo sa panahon n'ya... pinansin kayo ni Tatay Digong. Anim na taon kayong pinansin ni Tatay Digong. 'Yung iba d'yan, pinupuntahan pa namin 'yung birthday. Nakakatulog pa ba kayo?" he asked. Beyond his concerns over Duterte's medication, Senator Go revealed that even basic necessities were being withheld from him. "Pati tsinelas n'ya, wala," he said. "Ang lamig doon." The senator also shared a personal moment with Duterte's daughter, Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, who, at 20 years old, has been thrust into the political spotlight. "Tinawagan ko s'ya kahapon... hindi ko mapigilang umiyak. First time ko umiyak talaga na kausap s'ya. Sabi n'ya sa akin, 'Ninong, ikaw na muna ang tatay ko. Wala na akong tatay.'" Calling for national unity, Senator Go urged Filipinos to rally behind Duterte. "Ito 'yung panahon magkaisa ang Pilipino. Magkaisa tayo para kay Tatay Digong," he said. Senator Go, who has long been involved in Duterte's healthcare, assured supporters that he remains committed to ensuring the former president's well-being. "Hanggang sa pagtanda n'ya, hanggang sa kamatayan n'ya, hindi ko po s'ya iwanan," he said. "Ngayon, pati gamot ipagkakait. Sinong mananagot n'yan pag may nangyari kay Tatay Digong?" As the situation unfolded, Senator Go made a direct appeal to authorities, urging them to allow Duterte's medical needs to be met. "Sana, ibalik n'yo po dito sa amin. Nangungulila po ang Pilipino," he said. The March 15 gathering at Liwasang Bonifacio featured a program designed to bring supporters together through music, testimonies, and prayer. Religious leaders from various faiths led prayers, while video presentations detailed the timeline of Duterte's arrest. Supporters in attendance echoed Senator Go's sentiments, chanting "Duterte! Duterte!" and "Bring him home!" as the senator concluded his speech. "Alam ko mahal n'yo si Tatay Digong. Mahal natin si Tatay Digong. Magkaisa tayo lahat, mga kababayan ko."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.