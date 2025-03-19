PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Senator Bong Go slams detractors sowing intrigue and divisiveness amid grief of FPRRD's situation, saying: "Tatay Digong, hanggang kamatayan mo, hindi kita pababayaan!" Senator Christopher "Bong" Go did not hold back as he addressed supporters at the "Bring PRRD Home" prayer gathering at Liwasang Bonifacio on March 15. The longtime aide of former President Rodrigo Duterte responded to accusations that he had abandoned his political mentor, dismissing them as attempts to sow division among their ranks. "Mga kababayan ko, alam n'yo, ngayon, ang daming naninira sa amin," Senator Go said, his voice cracking. "Kanina, sinasabi na kami ay naglaglagan, mga ganun. Alam n'yo, 'wag kayong maniwala sa mga 'yan. 'Yan ang tinatawag na gusto nila kami hilain pababa. Gusto nila kaming sirain." Calling for unity rather than succumbing to efforts to divide supporters, Senator Go urged "Ito 'yung panahon magkaisa ang Pilipino. Magkaisa tayo para kay Tatay Digong." The senator, who has been at Duterte's side since 1998, reiterated his unwavering loyalty to the former president, stressing that their bond was not merely political but deeply personal. He recalled how Duterte became a father figure to him over the past two decades, shaping his life and principles. "Ako naman po, buklatin 'yung katawan ko, Duterte po (ako). Halos wala po akong panahon sa anak ko. Wala akong panahon sa tatay ko. Tatay Digong na po naging tatay ko. From 1998 hanggang 2022. Dalawampu't apat na taon 'yan. Araw-araw kami magkasama. At sinabi ko sa kanya, Tatay Digong, hanggang kamatayan mo, hindi kita pababayaan. Lalo na sa medical mo," Senator Go declared. Senator Go made significant strides in the latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey conducted from February 20 to 26. The results showed him surging to the top with 58.1% voter preference, a notable increase from the January survey where he ranked 2nd to 3rd with 50.4% support. Beyond the political noise, Senator Go expressed deep concern over Duterte's well-being, revealing that he had always been the one ensuring the former president received his medication. With Duterte now in detention, he questioned who would now look after his medical needs. "Ngayon, sino na po mag-aabot ng medisina n'ya?" he asked. The senator also directed sharp words at those responsible for Duterte's arrest, accusing them of robbing numerous Filipinos of a father figure. "Sa mga nagpakulong sa kanya, ma-konsensya kayo. Nakakatulog pa ba kayo? Para n'yo kaming kinuhanan ng ama," he lamented Calling on the nation to pray for Duterte, Senator Go emphasized that his primary concern was not just Duterte's legal battle but his health, which has become increasingly fragile. "Pagdasal natin si Tatay Digong sa kanyang mabilis na kalayaan. Pagdasal natin ang kanyang kalusugan. Sa totoo lang po, 'yun po ang aking kinakatakot, ang kanyang kalusugan," he repeated, visibly distressed. The prayer gathering drew thousands of Duterte's supporters, with religious leaders from various faiths leading prayers for his safe return. Music, testimonials, and video presentations detailing the timeline of Duterte's arrest filled the program, reinforcing the call for unity among his allies. As chants of "Bring PRRD Home" echoed throughout Liwasang Bonifacio, Senator Go assured supporters that he would remain steadfast in fighting for Duterte's release, vowing to stand by the former president until the very end.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.