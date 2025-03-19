PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Senator Bong Go, Mayor Baste Duterte stand together as Davao City calls for FPRRD's return at 88th Araw ng Dabaw In a powerful display of support for former President Rodrigo Duterte, thousands of Dabawenyos gathered at San Pedro Square on Sunday, March 16, to mark the 88th Araw ng Dabaw, transforming what was meant to be a celebratory occasion into a rallying cry for Duterte's return. Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte led the gathering, with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go delivering an impassioned speech urging Filipinos not to waver in their calls to bring the former president back to the country. Senator Go did not mince words as he shared the ordeal faced by Duterte--from his arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to his detention in The Hague, Netherlands. He painted a stark picture of the conditions the former leader is facing, saying, "Siya na dinala sa ibang bansa, dapat ibalik siya. Mga Dabawenyo, mga taga-Mindanao, ang hiling ko lang sa inyo, 'wag tayong titigil, 'wag natin siyang pabayaan." "Tatay Digong did his job. This is not how he should be treated." Senator Go recounted how Duterte's presidency brought significant changes to public safety and peace and order, citing personal accounts from people who felt safer under his leadership. "May mga lumalapit sa akin, sinasabi, 'Sir, salamat po dahil nakakalakad na ang aming anak nang hindi natatakot, walang nang-aabuso.' Ginawa ito ni Tatay Digong para sa ating mga anak. Ginawa lang n'ya ang kanyang trabaho. Ito ba ang dapat na iganti sa kanya?" he asked, his voice filled with frustration. He then turned emotional as he described the treatment Duterte has been receiving in detention. "Nahihirapan na nga siyang maglakad. Patuloy siyang lumalaban. Awang-awa lang talaga ako kay Tatay Digong. Ano ang gusto nilang gawin sa kanya doon?" Senator Go said, sharing that Duterte was not even allowed access to his personal nurse and was initially denied his medicine. "Totoo 'yung sinabi ko--wala siyang suot na tsinelas. Nung nakausap siya ni Atty. (Salvador) Medialdea, hinahanap n'ya ang kumot n'ya... Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin ibinibigay ang kanyang gamot." He then compared Duterte's current situation to how the former president had personally intervened in past cases to bring home Filipinos detained or in crisis abroad. "Sa Saudi, sa Kuwait, sa Bahrain--pinauwi n'ya sila. Ginagawan n'ya ang paraan, sinusulatan n'ya ang mga lider ng bansa. Tumutulong kami magbayad ng blood money--para mapauwi sila rito. Bakit ngayon, ganito? Presidente natin na minahal tayo, isinusuko sa ibang bansa?" A call for continued resistance: "'Wag tayong titigil!" Senator Go made a direct appeal to Duterte's supporters across the country and the world, urging them to persist in their calls for his return. "Mga kababayan ko, 'wag tayong titigil! Ako ay nakikiusap sa inyo. Sa ating mga kababayan sa buong Pilipinas, hindi lang sa Mindanao, kundi pati sa Visayas. Alam kong mahal na mahal n'yo si Tatay Digong. Pati sa Luzon, maraming nagmamahal sa kanya doon." "Paano kung hindi nila ibigay ang kanyang gamot? Paano kung may mangyari sa kanya? Sino ang mananagot?" he asked, noting that the former president was already 80 years old and in need of consistent medical care. As the crowd erupted into chants of "Duterte! Duterte! Bring him home!" Senator Go urged supporters worldwide to take action but in a peaceful manner in accordance with the law as how Duterte would want it. "Nakikiusap ako sa buong Pilipinas, sa buong mundo, sa ating mga OFWs! Please lang, 'wag tayong tumigil! Puntahan n'yo lahat ng embahada! Katukin n'yo! Ipahayag natin, peacefully, ang ating saloobin! 'Wag tayong tumigil hangga't hindi nila siya pinapauwi!" Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, in a fiery speech, directed his frustration at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., making it clear that Duterte's supporters will not forget. "I want to take this opportunity to tell Mr. Marcos how I feel about him. Mr. President Marcos, you will never be loved, especially by us who are calling out Rody Duterte's name. You will never be loved, Mr. Marcos. We will stand up and we will fight back!" the mayor declared. The massive show of support culminated in a unity walk, where thousands of Duterte's supporters marched throughout Davao City, their banners and chants sending a clear message: "Bring him home!" The civic parade meant to celebrate the 88th Araw ng Dabaw, instead became a demonstration of loyalty and protest, with participants calling on the Philippine government to take immediate action for Duterte's well-being. As his speech ended, Senator Go reminded the crowd that Duterte's birthday was fast approaching. "Tandaan n'yo, 80 years old na po siya sa March 28. Mahal tayo ni Tatay Digong! Ipaabot natin sa buong mundo!" he urged, leading the chant one last time: "Duterte! Bring him home!"

