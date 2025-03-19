PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 "Asahan niyo ang aking suporta": Senator Bong Go highlights the crucial role of barangay leaders at Occidental Mindoro Barangay Congress Adopted son of Occidental Mindoro Senator Christopher "Bong" Go addressed barangay leaders from the province during the 2025 Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Congress, stressing the pivotal role grassroots leadership plays in fostering meaningful and transformative governance. The event took place on Tuesday, March 18, at Royce Hotel Pampanga. "Hindi po ako naiiba sa inyo. Matagal po akong nagtrabaho sa City Hall ng Davao City for 15 years. Ang kaharap ko sa umaga hanggang sa pag-uwi ko sa gabi, andiyan po si Kapitan, mga kagawad, at SK para humingi ng tulong," Senator Go remarked, recalling his experience in local governance. He further added, "Ako po, inuuna ko talaga ang mga mahihirap. Gusto kong ilapit ang gobyerno sa kanila, kaya kung napapansin po ninyo, ang mga proyektong sinusulong ko ay talagang yung makakatulong sa mga mahihirap." Senator Go drew inspiration from former President Rodrigo Duterte, quoting his mentor's guiding principle. "'Yan po ang pinapaalala ni Tatay Digong sa akin noon, 'Unahin mo ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan, unahin mo ang interes ng bayan, interes ng mga mahihirap at huwag kalimutan na parating alalahanin ang kapakanan ng bayan." Recognizing the challenges in local governance, Senator Go urged barangay leaders to go beyond routine administrative functions and instead foster proactive leadership that improves the lives of their constituents. "Sa panahon ngayon, kinakailangan natin ng isang pamahalaang barangay na hindi lamang tumutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng komunidad, kundi isa rin na nagtataguyod ng tunay na pagbabago," he stated. During the event, the Senator Go also took the opportunity to recognize his fellow public officials, including Congressman Leody Tarriela, Governor Eduardo Gadiano, Vice Governor Anecita Diana Amigo, and various local leaders from the province for their dedication to public service and their contributions to the region's development. Consequently, Go reiterated his unwavering support for barangay officials, promising to continue his advocacy for the betterment of their work and the communities they serve. "Asahan niyo po ang aking suporta, mga barangay officials," he assured. Despite feeling a sense of melancholy, Senator Go highlighted the importance of perseverance in public service, sharing a message from his former boss, President Duterte: "Bago po umalis si Tatay Digong, ibinilin niya sa akin, 'magtrabaho ka lang. Magserbisyo ka lang, unahin mo ang mga kababayan natin'." Continuing his efforts to empower barangay officials, Senator Go highlighted his ongoing legislative initiatives that aim to improve governance structures and institutionalize support for local leaders. Among the key bills he has championed are Senate Bill No. 197 or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to provide barangay officials with proper salaries, benefits, and social security if passed into law. He also cited his support for fixed longer terms for barangay officials through SBN 2816, which proposes a four-year fixed term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to ensure continuity in leadership and allow for more effective program implementation. Further strengthening grassroots healthcare, Senator Go authored and co-sponsored SBN 2838, or the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), which was approved on the third and final reading by the Senate on February 3. In addition to his legislative efforts for barangays, the Senator took the opportunity to reaffirm his dedication to improving healthcare through the Malasakit Centers, a program he championed. Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers have been established across the country, providing crucial medical assistance to over 17 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). In Occidental Mindoro, Malasakit Center is located at Occidental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Mamburao. In closing, Senator Go made a heartfelt appeal to the public, asking them to pray for the safety of former President Duterte. "Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, ipagdasal niyo po si Tatay Digong. Ipagdasal niyo po ang kaniyang kaligtasan, ipagdasal niyo po ang kaniyang kalusugan, at ipagdasal niyo po ang kaniyang kalayaan. Huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. He's in high spirits po kahapon," Go concluded. On the same day, Go also attended the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Pangasinan.

