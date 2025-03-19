PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 Senator Bong Go to local legislators at board members convention: "Kahit hindi tayo magkasama sa pulitika, bilang Pilipino sana ipagdasal natin si Tatay Digong" Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called on local leaders to set aside political differences and pray for the safety and well-being of former President Rodrigo Duterte, as he addressed provincial board members at their national convention on Monday, March 17. His appeal came amid growing concerns over Duterte's health and condition following his detention at The Hague, Netherlands earlier this month, which has sparked both domestic and international debate. Speaking as Guest of Honor and Speaker at the 33rd National Convention of the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines (PBMLP) at Century Park Hotel in Manila, Senator Go emphasized that beyond politics, Duterte's years of service to the nation should not be forgotten. "Kahit hindi tayo magkasama sa pulitika, bilang Pilipino sana ipagdasal natin si Tatay Digong," Senator Go told the gathering, referring to Duterte with the term of endearment often used by his supporters. Senator Go then shared updates about the former president, revealing details of his current condition and daily struggles, based on a conversation with former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, one of the few individuals permitted to visit him. "Kakagaling lang po n'ya kay former President Duterte. Binisita n'ya kasi siya lang po 'yung allowed aside from kamag-anak na nakapasok. So, mahaba na 'yung bigote n'ya dahil araw-araw 'yung nag-aahit, puti na ang bigote," Senator Go recounted. Duterte, who will turn 80 years old on March 28, has reportedly been deprived of certain basic needs and medical attention, a situation that, according to Senator Go, he does not deserve. "Hindi n'ya po deserve 'yung ganitong sitwasyon na nahihirapan siya, eh," the senator lamented, his voice filled with emotion. "'Yung gamot n'ya, sanay na n'yang iniinom 'yan... Twenty-seven po 'yung gamot n'ya araw-araw," he revealed. However, he expressed concern that certain essential medications had still not been allowed to reach Duterte. "Kanina, tinanong ko si Atty. Medialdea, 'Pinapasok na ba 'yung iba pang medisina na kailangan n'yang inumin?' Hindi raw, wala pa rin," he said, his frustration evident. Even small necessities like slippers and proper clothing had reportedly been denied to Duterte while in detention, Senator Go shared. "No'ng nakita siya ni Medialdea isang araw, wala siyang tsinelas. Dahil hindi po pinapasok 'yung tsinelas n'ya. Tsaka 'yung tungkod, hindi rin po pinayagan. Kanina, naka-wheelchair na daw po siya." Despite his personal grief over Duterte's situation, Senator Go underscored the importance of continuing his work as a public servant and incumbent senator, taking to heart the advice given to him by the former president. "Life must go on," he declared, echoing Duterte's words. "Sabi n'ya po, 'Trabaho ka. Serbisyo ka. At 'wag mong pabayaan ang mga kababayan nating Pilipino.' At 'yan po ang patuloy kong gagawin sa mga darating na panahon." He then reflected on his years of working alongside Duterte, from their days in Davao City to their time in Malacañang, recalling how Duterte guided him in public service. "Hindi po siya nakikialam sa pulitika ko. Never n'ya po akong tinawagan na, 'Ito'ng gawin mo, ito'ng ganyan.' Isa lang po ang sinabi n'ya sa akin nung naging senador ako, sabi n'ya, 'Oh, tinulungan kita maging senador. Isa lang ang gawin mo. Ang gawin mo lang, ang tama. Hindi, hindi ka magkakamali.' Sabi n'ya, 'Unahin mo ang interes ng bayan. Unahin mo ang interes ng mga kababayan nating Pilipino. Unahin mo 'yung mga mahihirap.'" As a continuation of Duterte's governance philosophy, Senator Go reaffirmed his "Ang bisyo ay magserbisyo" advocacy, which encapsulates his dedication to public service. "Nais kong ipabatid na bukas ang aking opisina upang makatulong sa anumang paraan na ating kakailanganin para maisakatuparan ang mas makabuluhang reporma sa ating gobyerno," assured the senator. He recently filed Senate Bill No. 2504, which seeks to increase the salaries of civilian personnel. The proposed measure, also known as the Salary Standardization Law VI, builds upon the provisions of Republic Act No. 11466, or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5, which Senator Go served as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019. Additionally, Senator Go underscored the need to modernize government operations through digital transformation, citing his introduction of SBN 194, or the E-Governance Act. The proposed measure aims to establish a comprehensive and integrated network for information and resource sharing, designed to enhance communication and cooperation between national and local government agencies. By streamlining these processes, the initiative seeks to make government services more efficient and accessible to the public. Given these circumstances, Senator Go made a heartfelt appeal to his fellow Filipinos, urging them to pray for Duterte's health and well-being. "Kahit magkasama tayo o hindi sa politika--bilang Pilipino po, ang pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo--dasal, dasal po. Let's pray sa kanyang kaligtasan. Let's pray po sa kanyang kalusugan. Kasi hindi na po siya bata. Eighty years old na po. Marami na rin po siyang karamdaman. Let's pray for his early release po sa kinakailangang kalinga." He also noted that Duterte's supporters, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), have expressed sadness over his current situation. "Noong panahon niya, marami tayong pinapauwi dito. Panahon ng pandemya, pinapauwi natin dito. May mga kaso pa ro'n--mga domestic helpers na nakulong ro'n, pinauwi rin po dito. Binayaran natin ang blood money. Sumusulat si Tatay Digong sa mga hari o sa mga presidente nila," Senator Go recounted. "Kung ganoon kadali na ilipad siya doon nang wala pang isang araw. Dapat lang na maibalik rin siya dito at maiuwi. Bring him home," he added. Despite the difficult conditions, Senator Go reassured the audience that Duterte remains in high spirits. "Kanina, tinanong ko kung kumusta ko siya. Sabi n'ya, pinaparating n'ya po ang pagmamahal sa ating lahat. He is in high spirits naman po kanina. Sabi n'ya, 'Wag kayong mag-alala sa akin dito. Okay naman ako.'" In closing, Senator Go thanked those supporting Duterte and his family. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta. Maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala kay Tatay Digong. Ako naman po, life must go on. Kailangan natin magtrabaho." The PBMLP National Convention, attended by board members from various provinces, was held at the invitation of PBMLP National Chairman Jun Canlas, Jr.

