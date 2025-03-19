PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 'Tuloy ang serbisyo, unahin ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino' -- Bong Go leads Senate race in Pulse Asia survey, climbs in SWS, Tangere, and OCTA surveys Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to solidify his standing as one of the frontrunners in the 2025 senatorial race, securing the top spot in the latest Pulse Asia survey and maintaining strong positions across multiple independent polls. The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from February 20 to 26, showed Senator Go climbing to number one with 58.1% voter support--his highest rating yet in the campaign cycle. This marks a significant jump from his 50.4% rating in January, where he was ranked second to third. "Ang inyong tiwala at suporta ay patuloy na nagbibigay sa akin ng lakas at inspirasyon upang gawin kung ano ang tama, isulong ang interes at ipaglaban ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino," Go earlier said. "Lagi kong tinatandaan ang sinabi sa akin ni Tatay Digong: Just do what is right. Unahin ang interes ng bayan, unahin ang kapwa Pilipino, at hinding-hindi ka magkakamali dyan," he added. Aside from Pulse Asia, Social Weather Stations (SWS) recorded a steady climb in his rankings. In its February 15 to 19 survey, Senator Go secured second place with 38% voter preference, an improvement from his third-to-fourth place ranking in January with 37% and December 2024 with 32%. Meanwhile, the latest OCTA Research survey, conducted from February 22 to 28, saw Senator Go ranking second with 62% voter support, further reinforcing his strong electoral standing. Aside from securing high numbers in the above mentioned surveys conducted in February, Go continues his strong showing in March. The Tangere pre-election poll, conducted from March 11 to 14, placed him statistically tied at the top spot with 54% voter preference. Senator Go expressed gratitude to the public for their continued trust, emphasizing his commitment to accessible and hands-on public service. "Walang pinipiling oras, walang pinipiling lugar--kapag kailangan ng tao ng tulong, dapat n'andiyan ka. God-willing, kung mabigyan muli ng pagkakataon, itutuloy ko ang aking sinimulan at lalo pang pagbubutihin ang paglilingkod para sa inyo," he said. Observers attribute his sustained rise in voter preference to his direct engagement with communities and his consistent advocacy for healthcare reforms, disaster response, and grassroots assistance. "Ang aking sipag sa pagtatrabaho ang isa sa mga maiaalay ko sa inyo. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat at patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos," he said. The Malasakit Center program, which Senator Go initiated in 2018 and later institutionalized by principally authoring and sponsoring Republic Act No. 11463, was his pragmatic approach to improving access to medical assistance from government. These one-stop shops consolidate assistance from the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), significantly cutting down the red tape for patients in need. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, with at least three in every region. DOH has reported that the program has assisted more than 17 million Filipinos in reducing their hospital expenses. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Go has vowed to exercise oversight so that the Malasakit Centers law will be implemented properly to continue their operations more efficiently. Beyond Malasakit Centers, he has also been instrumental in broader healthcare reforms. He principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty hospitals within DOH regional hospitals--bringing expert medical care closer to underserved communities. Additionally, he has championed the creation of Super Health Centers, which focus on primary care, early disease detection, and free consultations in coordination with municipal health offices, local government units, and PhilHealth's Konsulta program. Despite his rising numbers, Go expressed deep sorrow over the country's current political situation, particularly in light of former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent detention in the International Criminal Court (ICC). "Maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala sa akin. Pero sobrang malungkot ako ngayon dahil sa mga nangyayari sa ating bansa. Para akong nawalan ng isang tatay," Go said. However, he reassured the public that his commitment to serving the people remains steadfast, vowing to continue pushing for policies that uplift the lives of ordinary Filipinos. "Sa kabila nito, patuloy ang aking trabaho at pagbibigay ng serbisyong tunay na may malasakit. Kaya inuuna ko ang pagsusulong sa mga batas at programang makakatulong sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap at walang wala sa buhay," he stated.

