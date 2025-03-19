PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 Bong Go underscores Duterte never abandoned Filipinos abroad especially during crises emphasizing right of every citizen to go back home Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has strongly commended former President Rodrigo Duterte's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a Facebook post by infectious diseases expert Dr. Edsel Maurice Salvana. The post recalled a critical moment when Duterte made the firm decision to prioritize the welfare of Filipinos, even amid the global health crisis. Dr. Salvana, who was part of the government's pandemic response team, recounted a high-level meeting at Malacañang when experts recommended imposing a total ban on travelers from countries with community transmission of the Alpha and Beta variants. Duterte, however, overruled the proposal when it came to Filipino citizens seeking to return home. Salvana's post reads: "When variants of concern (VOCs)(Alpha/Beta at that time) were first threatening the Philippines, we were summoned to Malacañang to advise PRRD on what to do. One of the proposals the TAG and the Task Force for COVID-19 Variants recommended was to ban ALL incoming travel from red countries (those with community transmission of the VOCs). PRRD approved, EXCEPT, he said, for any Filipino citizens who wanted to go home. There was silence in the room. I felt I had to speak up because even a single person coming from the red country could introduce Alpha or Beta and kill a lot of Filipinos. I stood up to go to the microphone and I said as much. It became even more silent (if that was possible) since everyone knew what I was saying was scientifically correct, but no one but me had dared to contradict PRRD. After some nerve-wracking moments, PRRD looked at me and said, 'Doctor, thank you for your input. I will follow everything you said except for this. I am sorry but if any Filipino wants to go home, who am I to say no? It is my job to bring them home.' He then added, 'To make sure we will decrease the risk, the government will pay for whatever transport, testing and quarantine is needed. I hope you understand, doctor.'" Salvana admitted that while the decision carried a potential health risk, it was a reflection of Duterte's unwavering commitment to his fellow Filipinos. Go, who served as Duterte's closest aide for more than twenty years until he was elected senator, reiterated Salvana's story, emphasizing that Duterte always put Filipinos welfare first, even in the most difficult circumstances. As the former president remains in custody at The Hague, Go continues to express concern over his health, revealing that he had long been responsible for ensuring Duterte took his medication and received proper medical attention. "Matagal ko nang kilala si Tatay Digong. Alam kong hindi niya inuna ang sarili niya dahil inuuna niya ang kapakanan ng kapwa Pilipino. Ngayon na siya naman ang nasa ganitong sitwasyon, sino ang mag-aalaga sa kanya?" Go said, stressing that he had always ensured the former president took his medications and received proper medical attention. Meanwhile, a prayer gathering dubbed "Bring PRRD Home" was held at Liwasang Bonifacio on March 15, where supporters of the former president called for his return and fair treatment under Philippine jurisdiction. The movement has gained momentum, with calls to ensure Duterte's legal battles are handled in the country rather than through international courts. During the gathering, Go passionately addressed the crowd, recalling how Duterte had always prioritized bringing Filipinos home in times of crisis: "Maalala ko lang noong presidente siya, marami kaming pinauwi na OFWs. Sa totoo lang, ako mismo sa Bahrain, mayroong isa diyan na nasentensyahan po ng death sentence. Ginawan namin ng paraan ni Tatay Digong, sumulat sa King sa Saudi, hanap kami ng kaibigan na tumulong sa blood money para makalaya at makauwi," Go shared. "Ibig sabihin, Pilipino 'yan na gusto nating makabalik dito. Gagawin natin ang lahat ng paraan para makabalik dito. Pero ito, bakit baliktad? Bakit tayo pumayag? Bakit sila pumayag na ang taong nagmahal sa atin, minahal tayo, pinaglingkuran tayo, ay nasa ganitong sitwasyon? Sa totoo lang, ayaw naman niyang tumakbo e. Dahil sa inyo, ginawa niya po 'yun. Ito ba ang kabayaran sa ginawa niyang pagsasakripisyo, pagmamahal, at paglilingkod para sa bayan?" he questioned. Go reiterated that the former president should be allowed to answer allegations against him within the Philippines' legal system emphasizing the country's sovereignty and the capability and independence of its judiciary.

