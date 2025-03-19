Tyson Group Honored with 2025 Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales Training Practice of the Year

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, a leader in sales consulting and training, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales Training Practice of the Year. This prestigious accolade underscores Tyson Group's unwavering commitment to enhancing sales performance through its innovative methodologies and data-driven strategies.​

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are recognized globally as the premier honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. In its 19th annual edition, the awards received over 2,100 nominations from organizations across 45 nations and territories, with winners determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Tyson Group's recognition in the Sales Training Practice of the Year category highlights its dedication to providing tailored sales training solutions that drive measurable results. The judges commended Tyson Group's innovative approach, stating, "Tyson Group's accomplishments exemplify unparalleled excellence and innovation in the fiercely competitive sales arena. Their revolutionary Sales Team Science™ framework and groundbreaking talent solutions have redefined sales team development, addressing industry-wide challenges with unprecedented precision and effectiveness."​

Reflecting on this achievement, Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, remarked, "Being recognized by the Stevie Awards is a testament to our team's dedication to empowering organizations to achieve sustainable revenue growth. Our focus on data-driven strategies and customized training solutions continues to drive increased sales effectiveness for our clients."​

The 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners will be celebrated during a gala event on April 10 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world.

About Tyson Group:

Tyson Group partners with organizations to diagnose their sales team dynamics, customize training to their needs, and equip their teams with the tools necessary to create sustainable revenue growth. They are at the forefront of Sales Team Science™, offering a blend of assessment, consulting, training, and coaching to help organizations achieve and surpass their sales objectives. For further details about Tyson Group and their services, please visit: TysonGroup.com.​

Tyson Group Contact: Chip St. Clair (chip.stclair@tysongroup.com)

